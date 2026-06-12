White House €52m cage fight almost ready for Trump's 80th birthday

DONALD TRUMP IS preparing for his 80th birthday bash in typical presidential fashion – by setting up a huge cage-fighting arena on the White House’s South Lawn for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

The giant arena dubbed “The Claw” – which stands taller than the White House – will feature 14 UFC contestants on Sunday as part of events officially billed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence, but which also happen to fall on Trump’s birthday.

Critics have panned the $60 million (€52.01 million) UFC Freedom 250 event as tone-deaf at a time when Trump’s war in Iran has sent the cost of living soaring. But Trump says it is a great way to kick off the 250th anniversary and insists UFC is bearing all the cost.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Sunday’s events as a “gift to the American people” as he signed a partnership deal with UFC boss Dana White to promote mixed martial arts internationally.

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Trump has close ties with the violent sport’s leaders and has attended several previous fights. ”They’re the roughest people you’ll ever meet,” Trump told the New York Post on Thursday. “If you haven’t seen it much, you’re not going to believe it.”

Fighting cage with the White House behind as final preparations are made in advance of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's UFC Freedom 250 event taking place on the White House's South Lawn on 14 June in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

During a preview on Thursday, journalists were allowed to inspect the arena that weighs 600 tons (544 metric tons), stands 154ft (47 metres) wide and 92ft tall (28 metres) – taller than the White House itself.

“The Claw” now stands on the same storied lawn where president Bill Clinton hosted the 1993 Oslo peace accords signing and Richard Nixon gave his final farewell.

Announcing the fight last month, Trump said: “We’re having a big fight. It’s never going to happen again, never happened before”.

Around 4,000 people will watch the match inside the arena itself, with Dana White saying more than half would go to members of the US military.

Another 125,000 are expected to see it on a giant screen on the Ellipse, a green space just outside the White House.

With additional reporting from AFP.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie