Treaty United to adopt Limerick FC name as agreement announced

TREATY UNITED IS set to change its name to Limerick FC at the beginning of the 2027 season.

The League of Ireland club announced on Friday that they have entered into an agreement, in principle, under which they will acquire the intellectual property associated with Limerick FC and, subject to the completion of the necessary formalities and approvals, adopt the historic name.

“This agreement represents an important step toward unifying senior football in Limerick and creating a single identity and pathway for players, supporters, sponsors, and the wider football community throughout the Mid-West region,” a statement reads.

“This agreement reflects a shared belief that the strongest future for football in Limerick lies in bringing together the region’s resources, talent and supporters behind a single senior club. Both organisations believe that a unified structure will provide the best platform for player development, supporter engagement, commercial growth, and long-term success on and off the pitch.”

Treaty United was founded in 2020 following the financial issues of Limerick FC, with teams competing in the League of Ireland Men’s First Division, Women’s Premier Division, and Academy.

Limerick FC continued to field teams in the local Limerick District Schoolboy/Girl League, and was reinstated to the League of Ireland Academy last year.

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As part of the upcoming transition, those Limerick FC League of Ireland Academy teams will be withdrawn ahead of the second half of the season, while the Treaty United Academy is open to evaluating interested players during the upcoming transfer window.

Treaty United FC are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement, in principle, under which they will acquire the intellectual property associated with Limerick FC and, subject to the completion of the necessary formalities and approvals, adopt the historic… pic.twitter.com/vKCttTjVuC — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) June 12, 2026

“Football in Limerick has been an important part of my life for many years, and I have always wanted to see the game thrive in our city,” said Limerick FC owner Pat O’Sullivan.

“After considerable reflection, I have come to believe that the greatest legacy we can leave is not preserving separate organisations, but creating the strongest possible future for the next generation of players and supporters. I believe this agreement provides the best opportunity to protect the legacy of Limerick FC while strengthening the future of football throughout our region.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported Limerick FC over the years, and I am proud that the club’s history, traditions and identity will continue to play an important role in the future of football in Limerick.”

Treaty United managing director Ian McMahon added: “We are honoured by the opportunity to become custodians of the Limerick FC name and heritage.

“We recognise the responsibility that comes with that privilege and are committed to building a club that honours its past while creating new successes for future generations. This agreement is about bringing people together behind a common vision for football in Limerick. By uniting our efforts, we believe we can create a stronger club, a stronger pathway for players, and a stronger future for the game throughout the Mid West.”