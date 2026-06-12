Kenny Jackett dies aged 64

FORMER WATFORD PLAYER and manager Kenny Jackett has died at the age of 64, it has been announced.

Jackett also had spells in charge of Millwall, Swansea, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient during a lengthy managerial career.

As a player he made 428 appearances for the Hornets and earned 31 caps for Wales.

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His final role in the game was as director of football at Gillingham before he stepped down for medical reasons in November 2024.