Damien Duff joins Brentford as Keith Andrews' assistant coach

DAMIEN DUFF HAS joined Premier League side Brentford as first-team assistant coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Duff, who managed Shelbourne to the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2024, will work under fellow former Ireland international and coach Keith Andrews as he returns to English football.

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We're delighted to welcome Damien Duff to Brentford as first-team assistant coach 🐝



A two-time @PremierLeague winner as a player and League of Ireland winning manager, Damien joins Keith Andrews’ first-team staff ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season 👊 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 12, 2026

The 47-year-old Dubliner will begin work with Brentford – who finished ninth last season – next month. Irish internationals Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher play their club football for the Bees.

“I’ve known Damien for a long time,” said Andrews.

“I’ve seen him up close throughout his coaching journey. We’ve been on courses together and worked together as coaches with the Republic of Ireland national team.

“Damien will bring experience, presence and a real level of detail to our coaching department. He will add to the great group we already have and I’m very pleased that he is joining us.”

Duff has been out of coaching since leaving Shelbourne last June, and recently indicated that the next step in his journey may be outside of Ireland.

The former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers winger spent a few days at Brentford watching Andrews earlier this year.

Duff was previously first-team coach at Celtic, before taking charge of Shels in November 2021. He also had spells with Shamrock Rovers underage, and the Irish men’s national team.