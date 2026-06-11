Three changes for Kerry, two for Dublin ahead of do-or-die clashes

JACK O’CONNOR HAS made three changes to his Kerry team for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC round 2 trip to Kildare (Cedral St. Conleth’s Park, 5.30pm).

All-Star Brian Ó Beaglaoich makes his first start of the year at wing-back in place of Tadhg Morley.

Up front, Joe O’Connor completes his return to the starting team at wing-forward instead of suspended Micheál Burns.

Following 0-5 and 0-4 contributions off the bench in the past two games, Tony Brosnan comes in at corner-forward for Keith Evans, with Paudie Clifford named at 11.

Captain Paul Geaney, last year’s skipper Gavin White, Paul Murphy, and Armin Heinrich are back on the matchday panel among the substitutes.

🏐 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | All-Ireland Senior Football Championship



Kerry travel to Kildare for Round 2B of the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship



For full team news: https://t.co/g7I5tSpJyQ#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/zgztoDWoz6 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Ger Brennan had made two changes ahead of his sideline return for Dublin against Cavan on Sunday (Kingspan Breffni, 2pm).

Theo Clancy comes back from a hamstring injury to be named at midfield, with Ciarán Kilkenny shifting to full-forward. Killian McGinnis drops out following his cruciate injury.

In goals, Evan Comerford is again named as No.1. Hugh O’Sullivan started in the defeat to Louth despite being listed as sub-keeper.

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Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is included among four bench additions alongside Colm Basquel, Ross McGarry, and Josh Bannon.

The Dublin Senior Football panel has been named for Sunday's meeting with Cavan 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/8qGG2nfkKf — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 11, 2026

Elsewhere, Monaghan have settled for one switch for Saturday’s must-win contest against Roscommon (Clones, 4.30pm).

Following their narrow defeat to Mayo, Ryan Wylie is named at corner-back with Ryan McAnespie moving to the bench.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 🏐



🗓 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲

🕓… pic.twitter.com/sdwUTSRpQ0 — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) June 11, 2026

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Evan Looney (Dr. Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

16. Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)

17. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

18. Keith Evans (Keel)

19. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

20. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s) Donagh O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

21. Paul Geaney (Dingle, captain)

22. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

23. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

24. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

25. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

26. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street),

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs: