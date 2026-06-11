The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Three changes for Kerry, two for Dublin ahead of do-or-die clashes
JACK O’CONNOR HAS made three changes to his Kerry team for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC round 2 trip to Kildare (Cedral St. Conleth’s Park, 5.30pm).
All-Star Brian Ó Beaglaoich makes his first start of the year at wing-back in place of Tadhg Morley.
Up front, Joe O’Connor completes his return to the starting team at wing-forward instead of suspended Micheál Burns.
Following 0-5 and 0-4 contributions off the bench in the past two games, Tony Brosnan comes in at corner-forward for Keith Evans, with Paudie Clifford named at 11.
Captain Paul Geaney, last year’s skipper Gavin White, Paul Murphy, and Armin Heinrich are back on the matchday panel among the substitutes.
Meanwhile, Ger Brennan had made two changes ahead of his sideline return for Dublin against Cavan on Sunday (Kingspan Breffni, 2pm).
Theo Clancy comes back from a hamstring injury to be named at midfield, with Ciarán Kilkenny shifting to full-forward. Killian McGinnis drops out following his cruciate injury.
In goals, Evan Comerford is again named as No.1. Hugh O’Sullivan started in the defeat to Louth despite being listed as sub-keeper.
Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is included among four bench additions alongside Colm Basquel, Ross McGarry, and Josh Bannon.
Elsewhere, Monaghan have settled for one switch for Saturday’s must-win contest against Roscommon (Clones, 4.30pm).
Following their narrow defeat to Mayo, Ryan Wylie is named at corner-back with Ryan McAnespie moving to the bench.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Evan Looney (Dr. Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)
5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).
10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street),
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
Subs:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dublin GAA GAA Gaelic Football Kerry GAA Monaghan GAA Team news