Somali referee who was denied entry into USA appointed for Uefa Super Cup

SOMALI REFEREE OMAR Artan will take charge of Aston Villa’s European Super Cup showdown with Paris St Germain after seeing his World Cup dream dashed.

Governing body Uefa has appointed the 34-year-old, who was refused entry to the United States earlier this week, to officiate in the game between the Europa League and Champions League winners in Salzburg on 12 August.

A Uefa statement read: “Following discussions with its sister confederation, Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), Uefa has today appointed Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the 2026 Uefa Super Cup, which will take place on 12 August in Salzburg between Uefa Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Uefa Europa League winners Aston Villa FC.

“Despite his young age, Artan has established himself as one of the world’s top referees and has been on the Fifa international list since 2018.

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“Among the most notable matches he has officiated is the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final. In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025.

“Artan had been included by Fifa in the match officials’ list for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States.”