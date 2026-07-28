Moondra, McDonough, and Calitz called up to Ireland ODI squad

GARY WILSON HAS given Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough, and Ben Calitz their first call-ups to the Ireland one-day international squad to face Afghanistan.

Naming his first selection since being appointed as head coach ahead of the five-match series, Wilson gives Moondra his opportunity to debut in the 50-over format after his performances in the historic T20 triumphs against India.

McDonough, a 24-year-old pace bowler, receives his first call-up to the national side after impressing in the recently concluded Inter-Provincial 50-over Cup, helping Leinster Lightning to the title.

Calitz also receives his first ODI squad call-up, having featured at T20 level.

Six players were not available for selection as they are either recovering from injury or are going through a return-to-play protocol: Josh Little, Matt Hollard, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, and David Delany.

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After the first three games of the series, player fitness will be assessed and a decision will be made as to whether a change in the squad is warranted.

“We are particularly pleased to have Jai Moondra and Byron McDonough in the squad,” said Cricket Ireland’s national selector Andrew White.

“Both players bring different attributes that we believe can have a real impact over the course of the series, while Gavin Hoey provides a genuine wicket-taking threat through the middle overs with his ability to spin the ball both ways and create pressure on opposition batters.

“From a batting perspective, Ben Calitz’s powerful and dynamic approach gives the squad valuable options in the middle to lower order. His ability to change the momentum of a game is a real asset.”

IRELAND MEN’S ODI SQUAD: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men’s One-Day International Series

5 August: Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men – ODI (Bready; starts 10.45am)

7 August: Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men – ODI (Bready; starts 10.45am)

10 August: Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men – ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45am)

12 August: Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men – ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45am)

15 August: Ireland Men v Afghanistan Men – ODI (Stormont; starts 10.45am)