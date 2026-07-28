Rodri facing ‘short period of rehabilitation’ after back surgery

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE confirmed World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri has undergone successful back surgery.

It is not yet clear how long the Spain international will be sidelined but the club say he will now “begin a short period of rehabilitation”.

The 30-year-old had been troubled by a back issue for some time, prompting what City have described as a “minor” procedure.

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It is another setback for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who has endured a series of fitness problems since suffering a serious knee injury almost two years ago.

A club statement read: “Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery.

“The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation.”

The update comes as speculation continues over Rodri’s future. The former Atletico Madrid player, who has one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

That speculation intensified since he was named player of the tournament at the recent World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference last week, new manager Enzo Maresca said he was “not worried” about the situation.

“He needs to recover and then he will be back here with us,” said the Italian ahead of Rodri’s operation.