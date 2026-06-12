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domination

Chiefs humiliate Crusaders to book place in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs led 42-5 at half-time.
11.38am, 12 Jun 2026

THE WAIKATO CHIEFS booked their place in the Super Rugby final on Friday after humiliating defending champions Canterbury Crusaders in Hamilton, with Kyren Taumoefolau scoring twice in a 49-12 romp.

The Chiefs led 42-5 at half-time, punishing an error-prone and tactically inept Crusaders team that insisted on kicking possession away to opponents looking to score from anywhere on the pitch.

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In the opening exchanges both teams made minor errors on a brisk, dewy night at Waikato Stadium.

It took the Chiefs 10 minutes to click into top gear, and they raced away from a Crusaders side stuck in neutral.

Taumoefolau scored his first untouched on the left wing after an accurate cut-out pass.

He doubled the advantage when he collected a Damian McKenzie grubber kick, cut inside and dribbled past his marker to dot down next to the posts.

The short kicking game was working a treat for the Chiefs, McKenzie finding acres of space for his backs to run into.

Isaac Hutchinson scored after a slick set piece, Samisoni Taukei’aho crashed over from the back of a ruck, and then Leroy Carter and Tupou Vaa’i added extra flourishes to end the half.

The Crusaders found a rare piece of inspiration from Taha Kemara, who beat six defenders before putting Chay Fihaki over in the corner.

After the break the Chiefs took their foot off the gas, instead looking to stifle any Crusaders comeback.

The visitors did score through David Havili, but otherwise lacked any real penetration with the ball in hand.

The Chiefs capped the night with Xavier Roe crossing in the dying moments, setting up a Super Rugby final against either the Wellington Hurricanes or Auckland Blues who play in Wellington on Saturday.

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