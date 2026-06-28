Ireland stun India again to seal series

IRELAND SECURED A memorable T20 international series victory over India after closing out a tense one-run win in Belfast.

Harry Tector had marked his 100th T20 international appearance with a well-crafted half-century as Ireland recovered from a slow start to post 154 for eight at Stormont.

Jai Moondra – who struck with his first ball in international cricket in Friday’s 34-run victory – trapped Sanju Samson lbw off the opening delivery and then also dispatched Abhishek Sharma in the same over before soon removing India captain Shreyas Iyer.

Although the 2026 World Cup winners regrouped following a rain delay, with Tilak Varma making 55 and a brave late 21 from Harshit Rana, they came up just short at 153 for nine.

After winning the toss and putting Ireland into bat, India, who again opted against handing 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his senior debut, made early breakthroughs to remove Ireland openers Tim Tector (five) and then Ross Adair (16) inside three overs.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker (15) edged behind to give Prince Yadav his maiden T20 international wicket as the hosts went on to reach 58 for three at the halfway stage.

Ben Calitz then helped pick up the pace on with swift 37 before being caught at the deep point boundary. Shivam Dube struck again for India with his next delivery to remove Gareth Delaney.

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Following a brief rain delay and the departure of George Dockrell for a rapid 19, Harry Tector brought up his half-century with a four off the last ball of the 19th over.

Tector saw his innings end on 53 from 47 balls when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a diving catch off Yadav, who claimed three for 22 as Ireland ended at 154 for eight.

Moondra gave Ireland the perfect start when he snared Sanju Samson lbw, which was upheld despite a review by the India opener. Sharma then soon followed him for another golden duck to the fourth delivery when he edged to Matt Hollard.

India captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan looked to steady the reply, but it was short-lived.

Moondra claimed another wicket when Iyer (10) played on in the third over, and Kishan (12) was then run out off a direct hit from Adair’s throw to leave India at 35 for four.

As vice-captain Varma and Axar Patel looked to rebuild the innings, play was again stopped following more rain just after 4pm, with India at 54 for four through eight overs.

When the action resumed around 4.45pm, India soon lost more wickets as Patel (14) edged behind before Shivam Dube was out for a swift 20.

Varma brought up his 50 at the start of the 18th over, but was soon caught in the covers by Liam McCarthy to give Holland a third wicket.

Rana’s valiant late knock helped set up a tense final over, with 20 needed, before Yadav hit the final ball for six.