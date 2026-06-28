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Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell celebrates their win over Monaghan. James Crombie/INPHO
Final Four

All-Ireland SFC semi-final draw: Kerry to face Dublin, Louth to play Mayo

The fixtures will be played on the weekend of 11-12 July in Croke Park.
6.17pm, 28 Jun 2026
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DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KERRY will face Dublin, while Louth and Mayo go head-to-head in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals. 

The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 following Dublin’s win over Galway. Louth defeated Monaghan earlier to reach their first semi-final since 1957, while Mayo and Kerry overcame Cork and Tyrone respectively on Saturday to secure safe passage.

The semi-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of 11-12 July in Croke Park, with full details to be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday.

All-Ireland semi-finals

  • Louth v Mayo
  • Dublin v Kerry

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