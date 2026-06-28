DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KERRY will face Dublin, while Louth and Mayo go head-to-head in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.
The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 following Dublin’s win over Galway. Louth defeated Monaghan earlier to reach their first semi-final since 1957, while Mayo and Kerry overcame Cork and Tyrone respectively on Saturday to secure safe passage.
The semi-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of 11-12 July in Croke Park, with full details to be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday.
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All-Ireland SFC semi-final draw: Kerry to face Dublin, Louth to play Mayo
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KERRY will face Dublin, while Louth and Mayo go head-to-head in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.
The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 following Dublin’s win over Galway. Louth defeated Monaghan earlier to reach their first semi-final since 1957, while Mayo and Kerry overcame Cork and Tyrone respectively on Saturday to secure safe passage.
The semi-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of 11-12 July in Croke Park, with full details to be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday.
All-Ireland semi-finals
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Draw Final Four GAA Luck of the Draw