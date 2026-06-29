'Special talent': Bohemians loan star Vaughan signs until end of season

BOHEMIANS LOAN STAR Harry Vaughan has signed for the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division club until the end of the season.

The Ireland U21 international originally joined on loan from Hull City in January until the end of June.

And following the expiration of his contract at the newly-promoted Premier League club, the 22-year-old midfielder has committed his immediate future to Bohs.

✍️ Bohemian FC is delighted to confirm that midfielder Harry Vaughan has signed for the club on a permanent contract until the end of the season: https://t.co/CR4QC2kZmE pic.twitter.com/6A7JbJJXXk — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) June 29, 2026

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Vaughan has featured in 18 of their 23 League of Ireland games to date this season, scoring three goals including the opener in last week’s 3-0 win at Shelbourne.

He has helped the Gypsies to second in the table – seven points behind champions Shamrock Rovers – with the FAI Cup and Uefa Conference League now moving into full view.

“I’m absolutely delighted to re-sign for Bohs,” said Vaughan. “Ever since I’ve come in, it’s felt like a second home to me, I love all the lads here and feel really settled, and I’m really enjoying my football.

“The fans have made my choice to stay much easier as they have shown so much love and support to the team and myself in this first half of the season and ultimately have made my mind up for me.

“These next couple of months look so exciting for the team, with Europe to look forward to and I can’t wait to see what the second half of the season brings. I hope we can really push on now and bring success to this football club because that’s what everyone involved deserves.”

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds added: “We’re delighted to get this over the line and to have Harry on board with us for the rest of the season.

“We knew he was a great prospect when we brought him here in the first place, but I think he’s really shown how good he can be in the past couple of months. He has a bright future ahead of him and has already made a big impact here in the short time he’s been with us.

“He’s a special talent, someone who the fans have really taken to and someone I believe can continue to get even better and have a big impact with us for the rest of the season.”

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