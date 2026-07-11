Man City sign €11m teenage winger from Leicester

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the signing of teenage winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester on a five-year deal.

Monga made his Premier League debut for the Foxes at the age of 15 and has decided to join City despite interest from other top clubs.

The 17-year-old played 37 times for Leicester and was also the youngest player to start a game for the club.

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Monga has joined Enzo Maresca’s side in a deal believed to be £10m (€11.74 million) with add-ons on a contract which will take him through to 2031.

Monga becomes the third English player to join Manchester City this summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Pierce Charles and record signing Elliot Anderson.

Monga featured for the first time in the top flight as a second-half substitute in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in April 2025 under Ruud van Nistelrooy and then made his first start in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield in August 2025.

The England Under 19 international is also the third-youngest player to ever play in the Premier League behind Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman.

Monga told City’s website: “When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me.

“For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true.

“This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years. And it has also handed opportunities to players from the academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly which shows that the pathway is there.

“It is a privilege to be here and I’m delighted to have joined.”