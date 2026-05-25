'They've painted themselves into a corner, and I think Jim McGuinness will feel a bit of heat'

THE PRECEDENT SET by the GAA in handing a ban to Dublin boss Ger Brennan earlier this year, may see Donegal manager Jim McGuinness face a similar punishment in the wake of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC clash with Kerry.

McGuinness hit out at a suggestion he may potentially face a sanction for his involvement in the incident before half-time in Killarney.

McGuinness was furious after he saw blood on the face of Donegal player Ryan McHugh, Kerry forward Micheál Burns was shown a red card before the second-half action commenced at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Ryan McHugh with the Donegal team doctor at half-time in Killarney. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

GAA+ footage of the incident showed McGuinness pointing at Kerry player Diarmuid O’Connor before appearing to push him.

Advertisement

The Sunday Game pundit Enda McGinley feels McGuinness may now ‘feel a bit of heat’, given the precedent the GAA set when Brennan was banned for his role in an incident in the March league game against Galway.

'I think Jim McGuinness will feel a bit of heat'

The panel feel that the GAA have 'painted themselves into a corner' with the size of Ger Brennan's suspension as they look back on events in Killarney #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/ZQ84PmSWGs — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 24, 2026

McGinley also feels Kerry forward David Clifford could potentially be sanctioned.

“The Clifford one too, not the one at the end of the half, but the one in the middle of the half. Whenever you look and obviously slow-mos do many a thing a disservice, but it didn’t look good and again it’s up to the GAA now to set a precedent. We know the appeals has sort of lost any leniency and any turning over, so do they back themselves into a corner?

Kerry forward David Clifford. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“But by the letter of the law that probably will merit a ban, but it’s whether they decide to do it, because then every decision the rest of the summer is going to be looked at.”

*****