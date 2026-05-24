Kimi Antonelli wins once again after George Russell retires in Montreal

A FURIOUS GEORGE Russell retired from the Canadian Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli claimed a fourth successive win to extend his championship lead after a pulsating battle with his title rival.

The Mercedes pair exchanged the lead multiple times throughout a breathless opening 30 laps, as they again made contact a day on from colliding during Saturday’s sprint, before an electrical issue dealt a major blow to Russell’s title hopes.

Antonelli leaves an incident-packed weekend in Canada with a 43-point lead over Russell, who was left stood furious at the side of the track as he came to terms with the repercussions.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result for Ferrari in second as he overcame a battle with Max Verstappen, who secured a first podium of the season.

It was a miserable afternoon for McLaren as Lando Norris retired from the race and Oscar Piastri finished only 11th.

Russell and Antonelli clashed during Saturday’s sprint, the Italian furiously accusing his team-mate of a “very naughty” move to push him off track, in the first major flashpoint of their title battle.

Mercedes said talks post-sprint had ironed out how their pair would compete and that they are free to race each other, and that was put to the test a day on.

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The FIA declared a rain hazard but, while it was bitterly cold pre-race, the feared rain was merely a drizzle at lights out.

McLaren sprung a surprise by starting Norris and Piastri from third and fourth on intermediate tyres, while all around them chose soft slick tyres.

Two extra formation laps were needed due to Arvid Lindblad getting stuck and Piastri was already doubting McLaren’s move, saying “it might be time for the slicks”.

But their roll of the dice worked for Norris, who flew off the line to take the lead up the inside of turn one, as Russell got bogged down and dropped to third behind Antonelli.

It was a short-term gain however, Piastri pitting after the first lap and Norris in after the second to get rid of their tyres with the track bone dry.

Hamilton overtakes Verstappen on the outside! 😮‍💨



This is how the move for the second spot on the podium unfolded... 👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/m0Md9UvUbc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Russell made his first move on lap six, charging past Antonelli down the penultimate straight where the Italian locked up and missed the corner.

Verstappen, starting from sixth, claimed third on lap nine as he passed Hamilton into turn one.

Russell and Antonelli exchanged the lead on lap 12, but McLaren’s misery continued as Piastri pitted again and was lapped on lap 15 before Norris was called in due to a “reliability issue”.

Battle resumed out front as Antonelli nudged ahead before the Mercedes pair were side-by-side down the back straight, Russell firmly shutting the door into the chicane to retain his lead.

Toto Wolff told Antonelli to “stop the radio moaning” after the coming together on Saturday but later said that Mercedes “don’t want a puppy” and on Sunday he was like a dog with a bone in pursuit of Russell.

Russell’s struggles at the hairpin continued on lap 22 and Antonelli claimed the lead. The pair lapped Norris, but were soon tussling again.

Mercedes’ calming of the waters was tested on lap 25 as contact was made again, Antonelli hurtling around the outside as they banged wheels and the Italian was forced to cut the chicane.

He was immediately told to give the place back, but complained: “Why mate? He pushed me off and I was ahead. Like what’s the point?”

Five laps later, Russell’s championship hopes suffered a significant dent as he flew across the grass having failed to make a corner before coming to an abrupt halt.

It appeared immediately to be a car issue, rather than driver error, as Russell began to express his anger.

Norris had to retire on lap 40, ending up amongst the fans as he made his way back to the pits.

Hamilton was pumped up in his pursuit of old foe Verstappen and got the move done with six laps remaining.