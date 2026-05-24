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Wyndham Clark.
cj cup byron nelson

Final-day round of 60 fires Wyndham Clark to victory in Texas

Seamus Power finished on 15-under, in a tie for 19th place.
11.22pm, 24 May 2026

WYNDHAM CLARK WON the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with an 11-under-par final round of 60.

The American finished on 30-under overall in Texas, three strokes clear of Korean Si Woo Kim. 

View the final leaderboard here 

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished on 15 under, in a tie for 19th place. 

More to follow . . . 

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