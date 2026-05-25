Derry City booed off at Celtic Park as winless run continues with Shelbourne stalemate

Derry City 0

Shelbourne 0

Simon Collins reports from Celtic Park

DERRY CITY’S FRUSTRATING winless run stretched to six matches after Shelbourne held the Foylesiders to a 10th draw of the season as the home side were booed off Celtic Park at the final whistle.

It was the second successive scoreless draw for the Candystripes, a first since 2015, and there was little for the attendance to get excited about throughout a match lacking quality.

Derry remain in sixth spot and have scored just 21 goals in 19 matches this season. Shelbourne’s unbeaten run stretched to five matches, and they remain three points ahead of the Brandywell club.

For the second home match in succession, Tiernan Lynch played without a natural striker, positioning James Clarke furthest forward.

The Derry boss made two changes from the scoreless draw with St Pat’s last Friday night: Patrick McClean replaced the suspended Jamie Stott and Ben Doherty came in for James McClean, who dropped to the bench.

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The first half lacked quality and clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

Shels almost capitalised on a quick counter-attack in the 10th minute as John Martin found Sean Boyd through the middle but the striker’s touch was heavy, resulting in a goal kick.

Jonathan Lunney’s inswinging free kick in the 17th minute found Zeno Ibsen Rossi who towered over Doherty at the back post but headed wide.

Adam O’Reilly’s curling free kick went straight into the hands of Wessel Speel on the half-hour mark from a promising position on the edge of the box.

When Brandon Fleming skipped past his man from wide on the left, he tried an effort with his weaker right foot. It was off target, but Clarke tried to direct it goal wards with his in-step, but it went well wide of target.

Derry’s Conor Barr and Shelbourne's Daniel Kelly. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Lynch made a change at the break, replacing Clarke with Akinyemi, and it had a positive impact during the early stages. A dangerous Derry attack involving Kevin Dos Santos saw the ball fall to Olayinka, who blasted high and wide at the back post.

Dos Santos took a lovely touch on the right wing before crossing towards the six yard box where the ball struck Paddy Barrett’s knee and then hit the defender’s hand, but the referee waved away the home team’s protests.

James McClean swung in an inviting cross from the left and his brother Patrick did well to get in front of his man but headed high over the bar with three minutes to go.

From James McClean’s corner kick into a crowded six-yard box, Patrick McClean powered his header narrowly over the crossbar.

Four minutes of stoppage time were signalled but despite bossing the ball in the final stages, Derry never looked likely to break down a resolute Shels’ defence.

DERRY CITY: Beach, Cotter, Barr, P McClean, Fleming; Dummigan (71), Olayinka, O’Reilly; Dos Santos, Clarke (Akinyemi HT), Doherty (J. McClean 68).

SHELBOURNE: Speel, Gannon, Rossie, Barrett, Ledwidge, Caffrey; Lunney, Wood (Coote 87), Martin (Odubeko 59), Kelly; Boyd (Freitas 59).

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).