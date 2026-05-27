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Colin O'Riordan in action for Tipperary in the 2020 All-Ireland semif-final against Mayo. ©INPHO/James Crombie
backroom team

Colin O'Riordan and Cora Staunton to lead Ireland team for historic AFLW clash with Australia

The match will take place at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.
1.35pm, 27 May 2026

FORMER TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER Colin O’Riordan has been appointed as the head coach of the Ireland AFLW team for their historic clash with Australia in August.

Mayo’s four-time All-Ireland winner, and former AFLW player, Cora Staunton will also be involved as the chair of selectors. Brisbane’s two-time premiership winner Craig Starcevich will be a senior assistant. 

O’Riordan, who is also a former AFL player, is head coach of Sydney Swans and will take charge of the Ireland team at the 16,000-capacity North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 1 August.

Staunton was a trailblazer for Irish players in the AFLW. She was Greater Western Sydney Giants’ all-time leading goal kicker and games holder across six seasons. She scored 55 goals in 50 games before calling time on her AFLW career in 2023. 

North Melbourne’s dual AFLW premiership coach Darren Crocker is set to be announced as Australia’s coach while Hall of Fame member and VFLW legend Debbie Lee will be the team’s chair of selectors.

The Ireland-Australia match will take place a fortnight before the start of the 2026 AFLW campaign, which is due to get underway the week starting Monday, 10 August.

A Sherrin will be used for the game rather than the round ball that was previously used for the Compromised Rules fixtures between Ireland and Australia in the men’s game.

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