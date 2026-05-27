SEAMUS COLEMAN SAYS he would like to prove former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti correct and play until he’s 40, but the Republic of Ireland international admits he’s “not dead set” on his future and will know more after the summer.

The immediate priority for the Donegal native will be the upcoming friendlies with Qatar and Canada, and while his aim is to extend his career so he can continue to represent his country and line out at Euro 2028, Coleman admits he cannot take anything for granted.

Ancelotti declared in 2020 that Coleman that could keep going strong at 40. “If Carlo Ancelotti says it, then yeah, so I’m not going to go against him. He knows what he’s talking about,” Coleman said.

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He turns 38 in October and says his club future remains up in the air. He has left Goodison Park after 17 years to play as much football as possible

“I’m fortunate with some injuries, so there’s maybe not as many miles on the clock as maybe another 37-year-old. Physically, I do feel really good. I’m not up and down like a 24-year-old, but I do feel good. This season, I felt really good. Again, I’m not going to look as far ahead as 40, but it’s going to be a nice summer to sit down, relax, see how I feel and go from there.

I’ve always said my career, family first, football second, that’s the only two things I’ve got going for me, family and football. Family will absolutely come into it. But yeah, honestly, to be honest, I’ve not thought too much about a club or what’s next in that regard.

“I’m looking forward to these two Ireland games. I’m looking forward to going on holiday. And then, you know, just in football, you never know what will happen. And yeah, just see what’s next. If it feels right, if it doesn’t, just see what’s next.”

Coleman joked that he was “glad to get out of there” by the time he had said his farewells to Everton. “Because I don’t really necessarily like all that fuss being made, but it was really nice from the staff and the players. It was a nice moment in the last training session to see my wife and kids waiting for me at the end of the guard of honour.

“It was lovely and ultimately that’s why I do everything is for them. So it was lovely. But yeah, I’m happy to get away and get out in the training pitch and enjoy getting on the green shirt.”

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson confirmed in today’s pre-match press conference that he will rely on the experienced players for the clash with Qatar at Aviva Stadium on Thursday. No one has more than Coleman, and it was the manager’s desire to keep him involved as a regular in the team that convinced him he needed to leave Everton in search of games.

“Yeah, that was it. You know, I think if we’d got to a World Cup, maybe things would be different, but I spoke to the manager, and he said if I can be fit and well and perform, he would like to have me around. So, as soon as the carrot of Ireland got dangled in front of me, that became a massive factor in my decisions

I mean, the last qualifying campaign was powerful in many ways, how it gripped the nation again. I don’t feel like that’s it, nearly qualified and done. I know the manager’s sitting beside me here, but I do find in his meetings since I’ve come in, there’s been subtle messages in nearly every single meeting.

“There’s subtle, subtle, subtle messages to try and get into the lads’ heads. I think that we’re building towards something and building to be consistent. We missed out in the last one, but why do we miss out? We’re close.

“I’ve got a responsibility to stay fit, to stay active and to be performing because it’s not a given, of course. That’s why I’m not dead set on exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to take my holiday and see what’s next. But the carrot of the Euros and the manager at the moment wanting me to help be around it is… Is definitely very tempting.”