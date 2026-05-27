Nuno Espirito Santo to remain as head coach of West Ham

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO will stay on as head coach of West Ham following Premier League relegation after positive talks with club bosses this week.

Meetings were held on Monday, a day after the 3-0 win over Leeds that was not enough to prevent dropping into the Championship, to determine Nuno’s future, though he had widely been expected to depart.

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The Hammers enjoyed a significant upturn in form between January and April, taking 22 points from 13 matches to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, having seemingly been buried after losing to Nottingham Forest on 6 January.

However, three defeats in their final four allowed Tottenham to stay up at their expense.

A statement said: “We held meetings with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo early this week and are pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the Club – as we have to him.

“Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking. That must be the unquestionable goal for next season. Nuno has spent one previous year in the EFL Championship and it was an outstanding success as he secured 99 points to win the title with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

“While the ultimate outcome on Sunday was a painful one, the board of directors believe that there have been broader signs of improvement and progress in recent months, and we want Nuno to continue developing that progress.”