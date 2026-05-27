Jo Yapp appointed Head Coach of first-ever British and Irish Lions women’s team

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have announced Jo Yapp as Head Coach of the first-ever Lion’s women’s team.

For their first landmark tour of New Zealand in 2027, Yapp will take a sabbatical from her current role as Head of Women’s Pathway at England Rugby and will work part-time from July, with the role becoming full-time from January 2027.

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The former England player made 70 international appearances and played in three World Cups for the Red Roses before becoming a coach.

Her previous roles include Head Coach of England U20s women, Worcester Warriors Women and the Barbarians. Her most recent role was as Australia coach at the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

“To lead the first-ever British and Irish Lions Women’s Team is an incredible honour and something I’m immensely proud of,” said Yapp.

“The Lions represents the very best of our sport, and this Tour to New Zealand is an opportunity to create something truly special and help shape the future of women’s rugby for years to come.

“I know from experience how challenging it is to face the Black Ferns on home soil, but that challenge is exactly what makes this Tour so exciting. There is an enormous amount of talent across the four Unions and I’m looking forward to bringing together the very best players to represent the Lions in 2027.”