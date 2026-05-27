FIFA subpoenaed by two US states over World Cup ticketing practices

FIFA’S TICKETING PRACTICES for the 2026 World Cup are to be investigated by chief legal officers in the United States.

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey insist FIFA must answer questions after allegations of “artificially inflating prices” and “misleading fans” over the sale of match tickets, with world football’s governing body subpoenaed to provide information.

It has been reported that fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing, and FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases possibly contributing to soaring prices.

It’s an honor to host the World Cup – but the event isn’t an invitation to exploit our residents.



Together with @NewYorkStateAG, we're investigating FIFA ticketing practices that may have misled buyers and cause prices to soar.https://t.co/j4c05iKW1n pic.twitter.com/BMFvEkF8yc — Attorney General Jennifer Davenport (@NewJerseyOAG) May 27, 2026

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and her New York counterpart Letitia James have specifically requested details about ticketing practices for eight World Cup matches hosted in New Jersey, including the World Cup final on 19 July.

Davenport said: “Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated.

“But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers.

“It’s an honour to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.”

Advertisement

Supporters have reported they were “misled” about the location of seats, including through the creation of more expensive ‘front’ category tickets released after the initial sales.

It is also alleged variable pricing through various phases and subject to demand had allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34%.

The investigation will consider how the ticket release schedule and public statements may have impacted prices.

James said: “New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets.

“No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive.

“I thank Attorney General Davenport for joining this effort to get answers from FIFA and protect our states’ consumers.”

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over pricing, saying the World Cup was “amazing.”

“The World Cup is great. It’s the most successful they’ve ever had, ticket-wise. They’ve never had anything that sold so quickly,” he said.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

- Additional reporting by AFP.