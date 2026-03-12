Scotland make 3 changes for crunch Six Nations clash against Ireland

SCOTLAND COACH GREGOR Townsend has made three changes to his starting side for a potentially title-deciding Six Nations clash away to Ireland on Saturday.

Injuries have forced Townsend into selecting a new second row with Max Williamson and Grant Gilchrist replacing Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings, both sidelined following last week’s extraordinary 50-40 win over France at Murrayfield.

Zander Fagerson starts at tighthead prop, having been a replacement against France — a match where Scotland scored seven tries, with D’arcy Rae moving to the bench.

Otherwise, the rest of the pack is unchanged, with Scotland retaining the same back division that featured against France.

Player of the match Kyle Steyn, who scored two tries against the French, is on one wing with Darcy Graham, who also grabbed a double at Murrayfield last weekend to top Scotland’s list of all-time try-scorers with 37, on the other.

Blair Kinghorn is again at full-back, with captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones forming the centre partnership for the fifth straight championship match.

Scrum-half Ben White is named alongside inspirational stand-off Finn Russell.

Among the replacements, the likes of lock Alex Craig, back row Magnus Bradbury and Kyle Rowe, who will cover the back-three positions, feature for the first time in this Six Nations.

Scotland could be crowned champions for the first time in the Six Nations era if they beat Ireland and France slip up at home to England in the last of three games on 14 March.

Scotland

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu (capt)

11. Kyle Steyn

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben White;

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Max Williamson

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Alex Craig

20. Magnus Bradbury

21. George Horne

22. Kyle Rowe

23. Tom Jordan

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

– © AFP 2026