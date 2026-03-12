O'Brien starts on left wing as Ireland make four changes

ANDY FARRELL HAS brought wing Tommy O’Brien into his Ireland team to face Scotland on Saturday [KO 2.10pm] as he makes four personnel changes to his starting XV for the clash in Dublin.

Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, and Josh van der Flier also come into the side for the Triple Crown decider.

Second row James Ryan has been ruled out due to a calf injury, with Connacht’s twice-capped Darragh Murray coming onto the bench.

24-year-old Murray was not named in Ireland’s original Six Nations squad but he joined them for a pre-championship training camp in Portugal and has remained with Farrell’s group. Now, he is set for his Six Nations debut off the bench on Saturday.

Ireland and Scotland are both still in contention for the Six Nations title heading into Super Saturday’s final round of action, so Farrell has decided to bolster his pack with the return of regular frontliners Sheehan, McCarthy, and van der Flier.

O’Brien comes in on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale, who started last weekend’s win over Wales in the injury-enforced absence of James Lowe.

Stockdale misses out on the matchday 23 this weekend as O’Brien, who impressed on the left wing when he replaced the injured Lowe against England in Twickenham, jumps straight into the starting XV after he was left out for the Wales game.

Sheehan starts at hooker in a front row that sees loosehead prop Tom O’Toole and tighthead Tadhg Furlong retained, while McCarthy comes into the second row alongside Beirne, with Ryan ruled out.

Josh van der Flier is named at openside, with captain Caelan Doris continuing at number eight and Jack Conan, who was player of the match last weekend, at blindside again.

Nick Timoney, who wore the number seven shirt against Wales, drops onto the bench, as does hooker Rónan Kelleher, who got a start while Sheehan was rested.

Other than the introduction of O’Brien, the Irish backline is unchanged as Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley combine in the halfback positions, Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose partner up in midfield for the fifth consecutive game, and right wing Robert Baloucoune and fullback Jamie Osborne continue in the back three.

Roscommon man Murray comes onto an Irish bench that also includes the returning Craig Casey and Bundee Aki, who will make his first appearance of this Six Nations.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Tommy O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Tom O’Toole

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Michael Milne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Darragh Murray

20. Nick Timoney

21. Craig Casey

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].