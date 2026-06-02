Romelu Lukaku makes Belgium return with 'ideal' goal in win over Croatia

Croatia 0

Belgium 2

BELGIUM CAPTAIN YOURI Tielemans said on Tuesday Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku scoring on his first international appearance in more than a year in a 2-0 World Cup friendly win over Croatia was “ideal”.

Lukaku found the net in the 96th minute in Rijeka having been missing since September 2025 due to injury in the Red Devils’ penultimate match before their tournament opener against Egypt on June 15.

The 33-year-old has played just 64 minutes for his club this season due to a hip niggle.

“This is ideal for Romelu, but also ideal for the team,” Belgium captain Youri Tielemans told VTM.

“We know how important he is to the group.

“He is sharp and mentally everything is fine too.

“We are going to need him very badly,” Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans added.

Croatia, World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, and a strong side including captain Luka Modric wearing a mask due to injury, end their own World Cup preparations by hosting Slovenia on Sunday.

They begin their World Cup campaign against England on 17 June.

On the Adriatic coast, Lukaku was named on the bench with coach Rudi Garcia starting Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere in the attacking role.

Garcia’s side led 1-0 at the break thanks to an effort from Tielemans after 38 minutes.

A shot from Modric just before the interval was Croatia’s biggest chance of the first half before Osasuna striker Ante Budimir hit the bar near the hour mark.

Belgium doubled their lead in injury time as Lukaku claimed his 90th international goal before they host Tunisia on Saturday.

– © AFP 2026

Wales 1

Ghana 1

Wales goalscorer Lewis Koumas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

LEWIS KOUMAS SCORED his first international goal to salvage Wales a 1-1 draw with World Cup-bound Ghana in Cardiff.

Substitute Caleb Yirenkyi delighted the noisy Ghanaian contingent after 66 minutes, converting from close range after the ball had stuck a post.

Advertisement

Ghana fans greeted Yirenkyi’s goal as if it was at the World Cup itself – possibly against group rivals England – rather than at a 33,000-capacity stadium which was around a third full.

But Koumas, sent on as a substitute on the hour, spared Wales’ blushes by nodding home a Neco Williams cross in the third minute of stoppage time.

Daniel James had hit the post twice after Wales manager Craig Bellamy had pointed out the Dragons’ dismal June record.

Wales had lost seven of their previous 11 matches in the month of June, with only two wins.

This friendly marked the 150th anniversary of the Football Association of Wales, which was formed at a Wrexham hotel in 1876, and the Dragons wore a plain red and white retro kit for the occasion.

It was also the first time Wales had played African opponents on home soil, but there was something of a World Cup hangover after play-off heartbreak in March with empty seats galore.

Bellamy sent out arguably the strongest XI available to him in the absence of injured duo Ben Davies and Harry Wilson.

Ghana named Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo – who had a loan spell at nearby Newport earlier in his career – on the bench, while former Swansea striker Jordan Ayew wore the armband.

Jonas Adjetey twice came to Ghana’s rescue in the opening exchanges before James almost added to his 10 international goals.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi made an excellent point-blank stop to push James’ header against a post, and the Leeds winger then rattled the crossbar after Thomas Partey had blocked his first attempt.

Ayew shot over wildly but Ghana had not presented any threat until Karl Darlow’s pass to Joe Rodon fell short. The Leeds goalkeeper atoned for his aberration by smothering Ayew’s attempt on the edge of his six-yard box.

Ghana were growing into the contest and Neco Williams took the sting out of Kamaldeen Sulemana’s shot before Darlow was forced to tip over a Marvin Senaya volley that had deflected off Sorba Thomas.

But the Black Stars were perhaps fortunate to still be at full strength, Partey having cynically brought down David Brooks after being cautioned for a similar challenge on James.

Partey was unsurprisingly substituted at the half-time and Ghana survived when Gideon Mensah’s careless touch rolled the ball inches wide.

The Black Stars made the most of that escape after Neco Williams tumbled and Swedish referee Oscar Johnson ignored penalty appeals.

Ernest Nuamah burst through to force a fine diving stop from Darlow, but Yirenkyi was on hand to nudge the ball home.

It looked as if that would condemn Wales to defeat but Koumas, who finished the domestic season by celebrating promotion to the Premier League with loan club Hull, joined his father Jason as an international goalscorer.

– © Press Association