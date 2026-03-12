Ulster missing Iain Henderson for Edinburgh after Ireland call-up

ULSTER HEAD COACH, Richie Murphy, will be without his two-time Lions tourist Iain Henderson, who has joined the Ireland squad this week ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations fixture v Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

Murphy hands a debut to Ulster Academy product Tom McAllister who comes in at tighthead prop for their rescheduled BKT United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Hive Stadium (Kick-off 7.45pm).

The former Ireland U20 player is joined in the front row by Wallaby loosehead, Angus Bell, and experienced hooker Rob Herring, who captains the side.

Cormac Izuchukwu returns to the starting lineup at blindside flanker having returned from Ireland camp. The forward started for his country against Italy at Aviva Stadium in Round 2 of the Guinness Six Nations.

There is also a return for Bryn Ward.

Ulster (V Edinburgh)

15. Michael Lowry 14. Werner Kok 13. James Hume 12. Jude Postlethwaite 11. Zac Ward 10. Jack Murphy 9. David Shanahan (102)

1. Angus Bell 2. Rob Herring 3. Tom McAllister 4. Harry Sheridan 5. Charlie Irvine 6. Cormac Izuchukwu 7. Bryn Ward 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements: