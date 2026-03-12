Loss of Ryan's 'unbelievable form' a blow but Farrell backs Murray

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell said it was a big blow to lose second row James Ryan to injury ahead of Saturday’s clash with Scotland, but he’s backing Connacht lock Darragh Murray to make an impact on his Six Nations debut.

Joe McCarthy starts in the Irish second row in place of Ryan, with Murray coming onto the bench for what will be his third Test cap.

Farrell revealed that Ryan suffered his calf injury during last Friday’s win against Wales and was ruled out of the Scotland game early on in the week, meaning Ireland avoided any major disruption.

“It wasn’t late in the week for us,” said Farrell. “He had a bang during the game.”

“We thought it was just a contusion to his calf and we thought that was going to be fine. Sunday, Monday, he was looking that way, but we tried to get him going, we trained Tuesday, and he didn’t even get to start on Tuesday. So that was that and the rest of the squad have trained fully therefore after that.

“It’s disappointing for James and disappointing for us because he’s been in unbelievable form in this Six Nations.

“So any type of team would miss a player like James Ryan. But as far as our preparation is concerned, it’s not been too disruptive because everyone’s trained fully all week.”

But Farrell is confident that 24-year-old Murray can step up to the big occasion as he gets set for his Six Nations debut off the bench.

The Roscommon man won his first two caps for Ireland last summer against Georgia and Portugal. He wasn’t named in the initial Six Nations squad but travelled with Farrell’s group to the pre-championship training camp in Portugal and has remained with them ever since.

“Well, first and foremost, he’s a great rugby player,” said Farrell of Murray.

“He’s obviously very young and he’s had a very patient campaign so far. He’s been an unbelievable team-mate in how he’s helped prepare everyone else through this Six Nations.

“It just shows, doesn’t it, the attritional side of the game, which is the Six Nations. Anything could jump out at you and it just shows if you prepare well and keep showing everyone that you belong at this type of level, then people will put their trust in you. That’s certainly what’s happened for us with Darragh this week.”

McCarthy coming into the second row is one of four changes to the Ireland side, with Dan Sheehan and Josh van der Flier also coming into the starting forward pack.

The only change to the backline sees Tommy O’Brien replace Jacob Stockdale on the left wing.

“I mean, we all know what type of player Tommy is,” said Farrell of that decision.

“He’s a type of player that attacks the game and that’s the only way he knows, and he certainly did that against England, so he deserves his chance this weekend.

“But also Jacob Stockdale could be proud of what he’s done over the Six Nations as far as proving to himself and to us and to everyone else that he’s back at this level.

“I think he’s made great strides as far as international rugby, getting back onto the scene, and, yeah, he’s very unlucky. I suppose he’d be disappointed as well, not to take the field this weekend.”

As Farrell sticks with a 5/3 bench split for the game against Scotland, centre Bundee Aki comes into the number 23 shirt for what will be his first appearance of this Six Nations.

Aki was suspended for the first three games of this Six Nations and missed out on selection against Wales, so he’s raring to go this weekend.

“He is,” said Farrell. “He’s in great form.

“He’s one of those players, as you all know, who makes the dressing room feel right and he’s certainly done that over the last two weeks.”