Ireland's team to face Scotland has a very different look to last year's

THERE ARE PLENTY of players in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team for Saturday who have had good experiences of playing against Scotland.

That might count for something again on Saturday, or they might get a first taste of losing to the Scots. Ireland are narrow favourites on home soil but this Six Nations has been wildly unpredictable.

Last year, Ireland enjoyed an impressive bonus-point win against Scotland in Edinburgh, the second win in their Triple Crown run. They’re hoping that Saturday will be the Triple Crown clincher this time around.

There has been much change for Ireland in the year since that most recent meeting with Gregor Townsend’s side. Andy Farrell had stepped away from the team for the 2025 Six Nations to focus on the Lions, even if it was clear that his influence remained strong as Simon Easterby took over on an interim basis.

The main man will be in the coaching box this weekend, of course, and Farrell will hope he has primed his players to deliver their best performance of this Six Nations yet. Their dominant win against England in Twickenham will live long in the memory, but Farrell would love something special with the pressure on this Saturday.

The Scottish team for Saturday has a familiar look to it, although there are some key differences from last year.

The influential Sione Tuipulotu, Scotland’s skipper, missed that Six Nations due to injury and Tom Jordan didn’t have the kind of impact against Ireland that Tuipulotu can offer at number 12.

Powerful wing Kyle Steyn was also missing with injury, although he hadn’t yet become the key man he has since become for Scotland. Now, his recovery from a wound to his leg last weekend against France has been met with huge relief among the Scotland fans. He has overtaken previous left wing incumbent Duhan van der Merwe.

Jonny Gray was still a second-row starter for Townsend’s side last year but he hasn’t even made the matchday 23 this weekend despite first-choice locks Scott Cummings and Gregor Brown being ruled out.

Dave Cherry was the starting hooker in that game at Murrayfield but he’s now playing in the Pro D2 with Vannes, as George Turner has returned in the number two shirt after his spell with the Kobe Steelers in Japan.

But 10 of the Scottish XV that faced Ireland last year start again this weekend, which is a contrast when you reflect on how the Irish team has changed.

Lots of it is down to injury but just four of the Ireland team who started against Scotland in last year’s Six Nations are in Farrell’s XV for this weekend’s clash in Dublin. That’s a huge amount of change for Irish rugby, which tends to be settled from year to year.

However, injuries and an increased consideration for building squad depth have resulted in this Six Nations being different for Ireland. The inclusion of Connacht’s Darragh Murray and Bundee Aki on the bench for Saturday means Farrell will have used 35 players in this Six Nations.

That’s the highest number ever during Farrell’s time in charge, surpassing the 33 players he used back in the 2021 championship when he was still settling on who he really rated.

The Irish back three last year in Edinburgh was made up of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Calvin Nash, who started in Mack Hansen’s absence. All four of those men are injured now, which has given scope for Jamie Osborne, Robert Baloucoune, and Tommy O’Brien to make an impact in this Six Nations.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw started in midfield for last year’s win over the Scots. The latter was injured at the start of this campaign but rejoined the group for the closing rounds, yet he hasn’t muscled his way into the 23.

Aki was suspended for the opening three games and wasn’t picked against Wales last weekend. His big-match credentials see him called on for the bench this Saturday, but there is no doubt that Stuart McCloskey is now the main man at number 12 for Ireland.

Sam Prendergast was Ireland’s starting number 10 when these sides last met and though he started the opening two games of this championship, he hasn’t been picked again since as Jack Crowley has taken over and Ciarán Frawley has reignited his Test career as the versatile bench option.

So that means the ever-important Jamison Gibson-Park is the only survivor from last year’s starting Irish backline against the Scots.

The front row that started in Murrayfield was Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham.

Porter is injured at present while his back-up that day, Cian Healy, is retired. With Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle, and Jeremy Loughman also injured, Ulster’s Tom O’Toole will look to build on last weekend’s impressive first Test start at loosehead, with Michael Milne supporting him from the bench.

Kelleher and Bealham are on the Irish bench but Dan Sheehan, who was only just returning from a long-term injury last year as he was used as a replacement, and Tadhg Furlong, missing for the last meeting with the Scots, are the starters this time.

Tadhg Beirne is a pillar of continuity in the second row but James Ryan is ruled out this weekend due to a calf injury. It’s a big blow for Ireland given his excellent form, but Joe McCarthy is a fine replacement and Murray will get his Six Nations debut off the bench.

The Connacht man is well-regarded by the Irish coaches and has done well behind the scenes in training, as well as winning two caps against Georgia and Portugal last summer, so he will be keen to take his chance.

Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier started in the back row against the Scots last year, when they were joined by Scotland’s tormentor-in-chief, Peter O’Mahony.

Ryan Baird came off the bench that day and he was the one who succeeded O’Mahony at blindside flanker after the Munster man’s retirement, but Baird is also on the Irish injury list now.

But for Ryan’s injury this week, Beirne might have reverted to the number six jersey but Jack Conan deservedly continues there against the Scots having been player of the game versus Wales last weekend.

Ireland’s bench last year had plenty of experience in the likes of Crowley, Garry Ringrose, Sheehan, Healy, and Conan, but replacement scrum-half Conor Murray is also now among the retirees.

Milne and Darragh Murray had yet to make their Ireland debuts, Craig Casey was still fighting to break into the 23, while Nick Timoney couldn’t get a look-in when it came to the Six Nations, and Frawley was out in the cold at that stage.

That means the Irish matchday 23 for this weekend has a very different look to it compared to last year. Farrell will just be hoping that the result against Scotland continues the trend of the last 11 games against them.