Ulster's Mr Dependable David McCann ready for another bruising evening

BACK ROWER DAVID McCann has been one of Ulster’s standout players this season, going about his work to great effect while showcasing both his durability and versatility.

Tomorrow the 25-year-old is benched for only the second time in 15 fixtures meaning that he has been involved in all Ulster’s games so far this season.

McCann has also featured in every position across the back row and frequently has put in 80-minute performances with high involvements whether on the deck or in carrying, defending and offloading.

His importance saw the province, earlier this week, extend his contract until 2028, and this with Ulster already having a potent back row containing Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward and Juarno Augustus as options with the latter trio starting at the Hive Stadium for this rearranged URC round two fixture due to Storm Amy postponing the original date back in October.

“I think being versatile means that you can be a consistent feature in the team,” McCann explains, “and it also gives confidence to other people if they’re coming into the team that you’ve been there and you’ve played every game.

“It really depends on who’s playing and what the make-up (of the back row) is, but yeah, I’m happy to play any of the roles and I think I’m able to do it in a pretty balanced way.

“The make-up of the back row is down to whether you’re going to be jumping in the lineout or if there’s someone like Bryn (Ward), you want them carrying more.

“I’d like to think that a huge asset of mine is being able to do them (play all three positions) and to a high standard and I aim to get better at each one individually,” he added.

As for his ability this season to keep going to the well, McCann says: “I feel like I’ve always been durable, touch wood.

“You make sure you do your prep, look after your body but I think there’s an element of luck to it.

“So, I’ve just been consistent, making sure I do my workout, the sauna, stretch every day, things like that, just to make sure I’m ticking over.

“We’ve had a good opportunity in the past three or four weeks, where we haven’t been playing as much, to get after some things and just keep things (the body) as they need to be.

“There have been knocks, but avoiding anything too major has been positive.

“I just keep going and hope it continues.”