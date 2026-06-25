CON O’CALLAGHAN AND Paddy Small have been named in the Dublin team to face Galway for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final (Croke Park, 4pm).
The two goal-scorers sustained knocks in last weekend’s extra-time victory over Donegal, raising doubts over their participation.
Their inclusion is a hopeful sign as Ger Brennan makes one change. Eoin Kennedy comes in at full-back instead of Nathan Doran, who was an early injury-enforced withdrawal last time out. Alex Gavin is added to the bench.
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Con O'Callaghan included as Dublin and Kerry name teams
CON O’CALLAGHAN AND Paddy Small have been named in the Dublin team to face Galway for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final (Croke Park, 4pm).
The two goal-scorers sustained knocks in last weekend’s extra-time victory over Donegal, raising doubts over their participation.
Their inclusion is a hopeful sign as Ger Brennan makes one change. Eoin Kennedy comes in at full-back instead of Nathan Doran, who was an early injury-enforced withdrawal last time out. Alex Gavin is added to the bench.
Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor has stuck with a winning team as Kerry announced the same side that dispatched Armagh for Saturday’s last-eight clash with Tyrone (Croke Park, 6.15pm).
That means Seán O’Shea and Gavin White remain on the bench, which is where the only change is made. Micheál Burns has served his two-game suspension and replaces Tomás Kennedy among the substitutes.
Dublin (v Galway)
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)
5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)
8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).
10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
Subs:
Kerry (v Tyrone)
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle, captain), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
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