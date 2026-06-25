Con O'Callaghan included as Dublin and Kerry name teams

CON O’CALLAGHAN AND Paddy Small have been named in the Dublin team to face Galway for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final (Croke Park, 4pm).

The two goal-scorers sustained knocks in last weekend’s extra-time victory over Donegal, raising doubts over their participation.

Their inclusion is a hopeful sign as Ger Brennan makes one change. Eoin Kennedy comes in at full-back instead of Nathan Doran, who was an early injury-enforced withdrawal last time out. Alex Gavin is added to the bench.

Ger Brennan has named his Dublin Senior Football panel to take on Galway at Croke Park on Sunday 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/uR1Cc4cIXB — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor has stuck with a winning team as Kerry announced the same side that dispatched Armagh for Saturday’s last-eight clash with Tyrone (Croke Park, 6.15pm).

That means Seán O’Shea and Gavin White remain on the bench, which is where the only change is made. Micheál Burns has served his two-game suspension and replaces Tomás Kennedy among the substitutes.

🏐 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | All-Ireland Senior Football Championship



Kerry will play Tyrone in the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final on Saturday at 6:15pm in Croke Park.



For full team news: https://t.co/4QC4qP8YA6#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/qa48ZUZ66o — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 25, 2026

Dublin (v Galway)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

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5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

17. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

18. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s)

19. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvester’s)

22. Josh Bannon (St Sylvester’s)

23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

24. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

25. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

26. Tim Deering (Skerries Harps)

Kerry (v Tyrone)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle, captain), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs: