Manchester City agree British record fee to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have struck an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign England international Elliot Anderson, it’s understood.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football and has been attracting admiring glances from a variety of clubs.

City have been in talks with Forest over a potential deal and have now reached an agreement to bring in Anderson, reportedly for a British record fee of £130 million (€151m).

The midfielder is currently in Kansas City preparing for England’s final World Cup group game against Panama in New Jersey.

Anderson has reportedly been given permission to have a medical ahead of Saturday’s game at MetLife Stadium. The Football Association has been contacted for comment.

The midfielder has started England’s first two Group L games and has established himself as an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side since being handed his debut last September.

A member of the England team that won the 2025 Under-21 European Championship, Anderson’s fine performances for Forest went up a level last season.

Manchester United were interested as well as City, who have faced tough negotiations with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis given the player’s quality and the fact his City Ground deal ran until 2029.

Tuchel described him as the “full package” during the World Cup preparation camp and expressed confidence that City’s interest would not distract him.

“He’s a top player,” the England boss said. “There’s nothing more to say, he’s the full package.

“I’m happy that he’s with us on that kind of level and he’s a key player for us.”

Asked if he was aware of City’s bid, the England boss said: “No comment! He seems not affected. It was an amazing performance (against Costa Rica), so all fine.”