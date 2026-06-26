Galway will not use number 10 jersey on Sunday in tribute to Paul Clancy

GALWAY WILL NOT use the number 10 jersey in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Dublin (Croke Park, 4pm) as a mark of respect to the late Paul Clancy.

Clancy, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1998 and 2001, passed away this week at the age of 49.

🔈TEAM NEWS 🔈



The Galway Senior Football team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final is announced



GAILLIMH V ÁTH CLIATH

📍 Croke Park

🗓️Sunday 28 June 2026

🕓 4.00pm

📻Radio Commentary on Galway Bay FM and RnaG Spórt

📺Watch live on RTE… pic.twitter.com/SER6VE4bE8 — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) June 26, 2026

Shane McGrath has been named in Galway’s half-forward line, having come on as first-half substitute for Fionn McDonagh against Westmeath in the Tribesmen’s last outing.

Cork have also named their team for Saturday’s clash with Mayo (Croke Park, 4pm).

🏐🔥 TEAM NEWS 🔥🏐



Cork Senior Football manager John Cleary has named his side to face Mayo in Saturday’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final in Croke Park.



🆚 Cork v Mayo

📍 Croke Park

📅 Sat 27 June



More information and tickets see | https://t.co/NMmT2uOs3R pic.twitter.com/ZmgaZyZWjK — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 26, 2026

Colm O’Callaghan returns from suspension to start in midfield, while Sean Brady and David Buckley return from injuries to be named on the bench.

Mayo have made just one change ahead of their first appearance in an All-Ireland quarter-final since 2023, with Stephen Coen coming into the team.

🔴🟢 Mayo Team Announcement 🟢🔴



Here is the Mayo squad to face Cork tomorrow afternoon



Be there to play your part 💪 Tickets are on sale now ⤵️⤵️



🎟️ https://t.co/faxmzlc0uw #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/t23xk4MZU5 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 26, 2026

Galway (v Dublin)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

22. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 11. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

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13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. Brian Cogger (Corofin)

18. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Aráinn)

19. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

21. Fionn McDonagh (Maigh Cuilinn)

23. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

24. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

25. Jack Mullen (Claregalway)

26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

27. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal)

Cork (v Mayo):

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uíbh Laoire), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

16. Michaeál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers)

18. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan

19. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

20. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown)

21. David Buckley (Newcestown

22. Conor Cahalane (Castlehaven)

23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

24. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

25. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Mayo (v Cork):

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Jack Coyne (C) (Ballyhaunis) 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels) 4. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Subs:

16. Rob Hennelly (Raheny)

17. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)

18. John MacMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels)

19. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

20. Conal Dawson (Westport)

21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

22. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

23. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)

24. Fergal Boland –(Aghamore)

25. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

26. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)