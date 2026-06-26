How are Joe Schmidt's Wallabies shaping up for Ireland's visit?

“AH SH*T, here we go again.”

So said Carl Johnson, the main character in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the hugely popular video game that is now more than 20 years old.

Australian second row Lukhan Salakai-Loto posted the meme on his Instagram page a few days ago after being omitted from the Wallabies squad.

Indeed, the biggest talking point in Australia over the past week has been about the man Joe Schmidt left out of the Wallabies squad for his final campaign in charge.

With the influential Will Skelton missing due to injury, most Wallabies supporters expected Salakai-Loto to play a big role in the second row. The powerful Reds lock was named in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific team of the year. His explosive moments make him a fan favourite. During last year’s Lions series, there were repeated calls for Salakai-Loto to be called up. Supporters and most of the Aussie media want to see the 45-times capped lock back in green and gold.

But Schmidt has never been a man to bow to the consensus. Salakai-Loto isn’t part of the 37-man Wallabies group currently preparing to face Ireland in Sydney on Saturday week. And the message from Schmidt to him is clear.

“Incredible athlete,” said Schmidt of leaving him out. “He had some really good moments in Super Rugby, but it was just stringing consecutive moments together.

“We’re looking for him to have a block to get into the best physical shape to contribute to the team. We need fast jumping locks. We know he’s got that speed, but he isn’t quite where we’d like him to be at the moment.”

It’s the polite public version of telling a player to work harder and get fitter if he wants to be involved for the World Cup on home soil next year. Although he won’t be in charge at that stage, Schmidt remains a demanding taskmaster.

He has also left second row Nick Frost – who started most games for the Wallabies last year – out of this squad after an uninspiring Super Rugby season for the Brumbies.

Lukhan Salakai-Loto with the Bob Templeton Cup during Super Rugby. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Schmidt instead called on the uncapped Lachlan Shaw and Miles Amatosero, the former a more lithe lineout second row and the latter a bigger, meaner lock who spent time learning his trade with Clermont in France. They join Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams as Schmidt’s second row options.

While there has been debate around the second row, there is a strong sense of continuity in Schmidt’s group. That’s despite their form tailing off at the end of an arduous 2025 campaign that began with the Lions series. By the time the Wallabies made it to Europe in November, they looked tired. A tough autumn run included a hammering at the hands of Ireland in Dublin, with Mack Hansen scoring a hat-trick against his native land.

It will be interesting to see how much the personnel in Schmidt’s starting XV has changed from last autumn to next week’s Test.

The only other uncapped player included in Schmidt’s squad is Brumbies out-half Declan Meredith. There has been quite a lot of change in this position in recent years.

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The Wallabies seemed to land their man last year when Carter Gordon returned from rugby league. He was instantly reinstated as the starting number 10 last autumn, although they lost to Italy first up before injury ruled him out of the rest of the window.

Gordon now has a full season of Super Rugby behind him with the Reds under Les Kiss, who takes over from Schmidt as Wallabies boss after the next three Tests, but there is an expectation in some Australian quarters that Ben Donaldson will start at number 10 against Ireland after a strong Super Rugby season with the Force.

Donaldson was dropped from the Wallabies squad last year, but he has responded with good form and seems like the most dependable choice at out-half, even if the feeling remains that Gordon could still come through strongly.

Donaldson also goal kicks well, something that Gordon hasn’t always done for the Reds.

With Jake Gordon missing through injury, Schmidt will have a call to make at scrum-half, where Tate McDermott has usually been a bench impact player, Ryan Longergan offers another goal-kicking option, and Kalani Thomas has just one cap so far.

One man who isn’t yet involved is wing Mark Nawaqanitawase, who is coming back to rugby union later this year to join the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan, meaning he will return to the Wallabies fold too.

Mark Nawaqanitawase in action for New South Wales in State of Origin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Australia’s most dangerous attacking player before switching to league, ‘Marky Mark’ has made a big dent in the NRL – he was the top try scorer last year – and bagged a try on his impressive recent State of Origin debut for New South Wales.



Zac Lomax is the most recent convert from league, and he made a positive start in the back three with the Western Force, but he’s missing this campaign due to injury. An even bigger-name NRL star is coming across to union next year, with Angus Crichton determined to put his hand up for the 2027 World Cup when he joins the Waratahs.

But the Wallabies have a star man in their backline right now in 21-year-old wing Max Jorgensen, who had a big breakthrough as a Test force in 2025 after turning down advances from rugby league in the past.

Jorgensen scored some freakish tries in Super Rugby this year and is an increasingly complete player.

It’s expected that the experienced Tom Wright will return as the starting fullback after missing last year’s November tour, with Schmidt having a range of options on the other wing. Dylan Pietsch brings physicality and work rate, Corey Toole offers pure speed, Harry Potter is somewhere in between, while Filipo Daugunu is an explosive operator who can also play in midfield.

Len Ikitau is back from his excellent spell in England with Exeter and will surely continue to be a key figure at inside centre, with Schmidt saying that Joseph Suaalii – another league convert – is likely to continue playing at outside centre rather than moving into the back three.

Wallabies fans are still expecting outrageous fireworks from Suaalii every time he plays, and some commentators have suggested Daugunu should start in midfield, but Suaalii has become a more subtle Test-quality number 13 in a short space of time.

There are other options for Schmidt in midfield, with the explosive Hunter Paisami and creative Josh Flook having teamed up as the Reds centres this season.

Up front, the Wallabies will be glad Angus Bell is back in the set-up after an enjoyable stint with Ulster.

37-year-old James Slipper has been called out of a short-lived international retirement to provide experience and leadership in the loosehead slot. Clearly, those qualities were missed on the November tour in Europe.

James Slipper has been called out of retirement. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Allan Alaalatoa looks likely to continue being important at tighthead, with Taniela Tupou back on Wallabies duty after almost exclusively being used off the bench by Racing 92 in France this season.

Billy Pollard brings dynamism at hooker, but Brandon Paenga-Amosa is a powerful presence, and Josh Nasser continues to develop with the Reds.

The leading light in the Wallabies pack remains openside Fraser McReight, who can change games with the breakdown ability and contact work. But the Wallabies need to figure out the best configuration of their back row.

Harry Wilson has captained the team from number eight in past campaigns – Schmidt has once again opted against naming a skipper at the start of this window – but Rob Valetini can bring his power from number eight, as well as number six.

Blindside flanker Tom Hooper, another man who helped Exeter to the PREM Rugby final, could ensure balance in the back row combination, while also covering the second row.

Whether this Wallabies group is good enough to settle a score with Ireland and end a five-game losing streak against Andy Farrell’s side remains to be seen.

This is Ireland’s longest winning run ever against Australia, but Irish rugby knows far better than to write off the Wallabies.

Wallabies 37-man squad:

Props: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Aidan Ross, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Zane Nonggorr

Hookers: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Josh Nasser

Locks: Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham, Miles Amatosero, Lachlan Shaw

Back rows: Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Charlie Cale

Halfbacks: Tate McDermott, Ryan Longergan, Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Declan Meredith

Centres: Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, Josh Flook

Back threes: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Corey Toole, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell