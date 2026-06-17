Harry Kane scores twice as England make winning start to World Cup bid

England 4

Croatia 2

HARRY KANE’S BRACE helped England to a pulsating 4-2 victory against Croatia as Thomas Tuchel’s side made a breathless start to their quest for World Cup glory.

The back-to-back European Championship finalists are among the favourites for glory in North America and played out a helter-skelter Group L opener at the Dallas Cowboys’ remarkable AT&T Stadium.

Kane’s early retaken penalty was cancelled out by a brilliant Martin Baturina effort, before the skipper equalled Gary Lineker’s World Cup scoring record for England when heading home a Declan Rice corner.

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Luka Modric uncharacteristically gives away an early penalty which Domink Livakovic saves but Harry Kane makes no mistake on the retake



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Harry Kane is left unmarked from a corner and he makes no mistake to restore England's lead



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Croatia levelled again through Petar Musa just before half-time, when assistant Anthony Barry fumed about England’s “complicated and confusing” play as Tuchel attempted to reenergise the players.

Whatever was said in the dressing room worked as Jude Bellingham slammed the Euro 2024 runners-up back ahead within two minutes of the restart.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic’s inspired display frustrated England as they launched a barrage of attacks, but substitute Marcus Rashford would add another late on.

Wednesday’s Texas encounter was one of the games of the group stage, with 70,389 watching Tuchel mastermind a first win against a team in FIFA’s top 20.

England had stumbled out of the blocks but were gifted the chance to settle early nerves when 40-year-old Luka Modric caught Noni Madueke attempting to clear.

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Clement Turpin, a referee Tuchel once called a ‘Grade E’ official, pointed to the spot but Kane saw his penalty saved by Livakovic after a stuttered run up.

However, the goalkeeper had strayed off his line and Josko Gvardiol had encroached before clearing, with the VAR’s intervention allowing Kane the chance to slam home the retake without hesitation.

England created a couple of chances after that 12th-minute opener and boos greeted the hydration break in Dallas’ air-conditioned dome.

But for all their attacking threat there was defensive susceptibility, with assistant Barry feeling England had fallen “back into some fearful patterns” before being pegged back in the 36th minute.

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The sides are all level here in Texas as Martin Baturina unleashes a ferocious strike that is too much for Jordan Pickford



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Croatia won the ball just inside the opposition’s half and play eventually ended with Petar Sucic chopping away from John Stones and laying back for Baturina to sweep home.

It sparked a wild end to the opening period.

England restored their lead six minutes later as inexplicably unmarshalled Kane met a Declan Rice corner with a powerful header, only for Croatia to equalise again in added time.

An excellent clipped ball into the box was steered on expertly by just onside Ivan Perisic into the path of FC Dallas man Musa to slam home.

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Croatia respond perfectly again as Ivan Perisic is first to a clipped pass in the box and he cleverly finds Peter Musa who levels things once again in Texas



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It was a gut punch England responded to impressively, with a stern half-time team talk eliciting a dream start to the second period.

Bellingham charged down the right having collected a hopeful ball down the flank and continued to laser a low strike off the inside of the far post just 85 seconds after the restart.

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A terrific pass from Elliot Anderson finds Jude Bellingham who drives at the goal and finishes smartly to once again restore England's lead



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England were now playing with swagger and purpose, with Bellingham again going close and Nico O’Reilly somehow heading wide from a corner as Croatia floundered.

Livakovic stopped Rice from scoring and things would have got ugly was it not for the in-form goalkeeper.

The Croatia shot-stopper pulled off a remarkable triple save in the 55th minute to deny O’Reilly, Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa, then twice stopped skipper Kane.

Modric was replaced by Mateo Kovacic as Croatia looked to change the dynamics, with Pickford called into action by Marco Pasalic and others as Zlatko Dalic’s side hunted another equaliser.

The Balkan outfit, ranked 11th in the world, continued to knock on the door but England remained a threat.

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Marcus Rashford finishes coolly to provide the dagger here in Texas



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Djed Spence was denied before fellow introduction Rashford finally settled matters, coolly cutting away from his man and finding the bottom corner in the 85th minute.

Kane’s block from Gvardiol at the death summed up the spirit in a side that has some kinks to work out but showed some of the qualities that makes them contenders.

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