Ireland's Gannon bows out of Dublin Challenger after defeat to former World No. 3 Dimitrov

IRELAND’S CONOR GANNON was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by former world number three Grigor Dimitrov at the Dublin Challenger on Wednesday.

Fresh from his stunning win over former top 20 player and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Bernard Tomic on Tuesday, Gannon could not cause another upset in the round of 16.

The Irish no. 3 produced a spirited performance at Elm Park, but Dimitrov showed his quality and experience as he booked his quarter-final final spot.

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Usually a staple at Grand Slams, the Bulgarian ATP Finals winner is trying to rebuild his ranking (169) and form after an injury-hit spell.

Gannon is over 900 rankings places below him (1089), and Dimitrov – who has previously beaten Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – applauded the Dubliner’s efforts on home soil.

A general view of the a action at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“It was surreal,” Gannon told RTÉ News. “I’ve seen the motion of his serve numerous times on TV, and then on the first point, seeing that… it was pretty cool to see.

“Just playing him is pretty amazing. It doesn’t happen very often. You’ve got to take the moments in, but it’s incredibly hard because you’re out there to win and compete.

“To have a massive tournament here is amazing. It’s nice to show the Irish population, that (Irish) tennis is on the mend and is promising.”

Dimitrov will play France’s Kyrian Jacquet in Thursday’s quarter-finals, with Titouan Droguet v Stefanos Sakellaridis, Henry Searle v Alexis Galarneau, and Jurij Rodionov v Zhou Yi the others in the singles’ last eight.

Gannon’s attention turns to doubles action with Charles Barry, the wildcard duo facing top seeds Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Trey Hilderbrand.