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Conor Gannon celebrates. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Tennis

Ireland's Gannon shocks former top 20 player Tomic at Dublin Challenger

Gannon won 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist.
4.44pm, 16 Jun 2026
4

IRELAND’S CONOR GANNON recorded a brilliant victory over Bernard Tomic at the Dublin Challenger on Tuesday.

Gannon won 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

After almost three hours of play at Elm Park, the match was settled by a tie-break, Tomic failing to return a wide serve from Gannon to seal victory for the Ireland No 3.

Gannon currently holds a career-high ranking of 1,085. Australia’s Tomic is ranked 192nd.

Earlier today, Ireland’s Peter Buldorini lost 4-6 2-6 to 18-year-old Mees Rottgering.

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