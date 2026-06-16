Ireland's Gannon shocks former top 20 player Tomic at Dublin Challenger

IRELAND’S CONOR GANNON recorded a brilliant victory over Bernard Tomic at the Dublin Challenger on Tuesday.

Gannon won 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 against the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

Hometown hero ☘️



Dublin born Conor Gannon secures his first Challenger victory on debut, edging past Tomic 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(1)! 🙌#ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/UUPtBQcWeH — ATP Challenger (@ATPChallenger) June 16, 2026

After almost three hours of play at Elm Park, the match was settled by a tie-break, Tomic failing to return a wide serve from Gannon to seal victory for the Ireland No 3.

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Gannon currently holds a career-high ranking of 1,085. Australia’s Tomic is ranked 192nd.

Earlier today, Ireland’s Peter Buldorini lost 4-6 2-6 to 18-year-old Mees Rottgering.