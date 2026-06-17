Kylian Mbappé's flute celebration was inspired by... James Corden

AFTER SCORING THE opening goal for France in their 3-1 World Cup group win over Senegal, Kylian Mbappé broke into a curious celebration.

The Real Madrid star ran towards the corner flag after guiding his shot into the bottom corner, but then quickly pulled up and pretended the play the flute as his teammates arrived.

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His inspiration for this celebration comes from an interview with James Corden on his After Hours show. While driving around together, Mbappé recalled his childhood memories and talked about how his parents influenced him to play the flute.

New celebration inbound! 🛬



I guess playing football is just one of Mbappé's many talents! 🎵#AfterHourswithJamesCorden | June 13- 30 | SBS on Demand 💻 pic.twitter.com/yzQkn1Npdo — SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) June 15, 2026

Corden then shocked his guest by producing the instrument from the back of the car, and asked the France captain to demonstrate his musical skills. They then agreed that Mbappé would mimic playing the flute after his first goal at the World Cup.

Mbappé honoured the promise with his goal on 65 minutes and finished the game with a brace as France began their World Cup campaign with a victory.

Related Reads The 24 hours that sum up the emotion and stardust of this World Cup Messi hat-trick launches Argentina's World Cup defence and equals all-time record Mbappe breaks French all-time goalscoring record with late burst against Senegal

🇫🇷 1-0 🇸🇳



Mbappe scores and it is no more than France deserves. A beautiful ball from Michael Olise plays in the france captain to give Les Blues the lead



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/UkYSwiffAU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2026

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