AFTER SCORING THE opening goal for France in their 3-1 World Cup group win over Senegal, Kylian Mbappé broke into a curious celebration.
The Real Madrid star ran towards the corner flag after guiding his shot into the bottom corner, but then quickly pulled up and pretended the play the flute as his teammates arrived.
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His inspiration for this celebration comes from an interview with James Corden on his After Hours show. While driving around together, Mbappé recalled his childhood memories and talked about how his parents influenced him to play the flute.
Corden then shocked his guest by producing the instrument from the back of the car, and asked the France captain to demonstrate his musical skills. They then agreed that Mbappé would mimic playing the flute after his first goal at the World Cup.
Mbappé honoured the promise with his goal on 65 minutes and finished the game with a brace as France began their World Cup campaign with a victory.
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🇫🇷 1-0 🇸🇳
Mbappe scores and it is no more than France deserves. A beautiful ball from Michael Olise plays in the france captain to give Les Blues the lead
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Kylian Mbappé's flute celebration was inspired by... James Corden
AFTER SCORING THE opening goal for France in their 3-1 World Cup group win over Senegal, Kylian Mbappé broke into a curious celebration.
The Real Madrid star ran towards the corner flag after guiding his shot into the bottom corner, but then quickly pulled up and pretended the play the flute as his teammates arrived.
His inspiration for this celebration comes from an interview with James Corden on his After Hours show. While driving around together, Mbappé recalled his childhood memories and talked about how his parents influenced him to play the flute.
Corden then shocked his guest by producing the instrument from the back of the car, and asked the France captain to demonstrate his musical skills. They then agreed that Mbappé would mimic playing the flute after his first goal at the World Cup.
Mbappé honoured the promise with his goal on 65 minutes and finished the game with a brace as France began their World Cup campaign with a victory.
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flute James Corden kylian mbappe play it again World Cup World Cup 2026