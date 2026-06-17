RORY MCILROY DEFENDED his Masters title in April, and Aaron Rai conquered the PGA Championship last month.
Now, we turn our attention to the US Open for the third Major of the 2026 golf season as the spotlight falls on the Shinnecock Hills club in Southampton, New York.
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JJ Spaun is the defending champion but the world number one Scottie Scheffler goes into this tournament as the favourite. He won the 2025 PGA Championship along with the Open last year, and is bidding to become just the seventh male golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.
The back-to-back Masters champion McIlroy will also be heavily backed. He previously won the US Open back in 2011.
Tommy Fleetwood could also be in the running. He became just the sixth player to shoot a 63 in the US Open at this golf course in 2018 where he finished as the runner-up to Brooks Koepka.
Jon Rahm also won this competition in 2021, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young will be hoping to be high up on the leaderboard.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday, but before the action begins, we want you to give us your predictions.
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Poll: Who do you think will win the 2026 US Open?
RORY MCILROY DEFENDED his Masters title in April, and Aaron Rai conquered the PGA Championship last month.
Now, we turn our attention to the US Open for the third Major of the 2026 golf season as the spotlight falls on the Shinnecock Hills club in Southampton, New York.
JJ Spaun is the defending champion but the world number one Scottie Scheffler goes into this tournament as the favourite. He won the 2025 PGA Championship along with the Open last year, and is bidding to become just the seventh male golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.
The back-to-back Masters champion McIlroy will also be heavily backed. He previously won the US Open back in 2011.
Tommy Fleetwood could also be in the running. He became just the sixth player to shoot a 63 in the US Open at this golf course in 2018 where he finished as the runner-up to Brooks Koepka.
Jon Rahm also won this competition in 2021, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young will be hoping to be high up on the leaderboard.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday, but before the action begins, we want you to give us your predictions.
Who do you think will win the US Open?
Poll Results:
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Cameron Young Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler US Open vote early vote often Xander Schauffele