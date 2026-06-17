Tributes paid after death of promising young cyclist Shane O'Brien

A 16-YEAR-OLD WHO died in a road crash in Co Waterford on Tuesday has been named as promising cyclist Shane O’Brien.

Shane suffered fatal injuries when his bicycle hit a parked truck on the N72 at Ballygalane outside Lismore shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

The driver of the lorry was not injured but was treated for shock at the scene.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the coroner in Waterford and an inquest will be held at a later date.

Shane, a native of Bettyvillle, Clondulane, Fermoy in Co Cork, was a transition year student at St Colman’s College.

He was also a first year junior cyclist with Camsmajaco, a UK based cycling team.

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In a statement, the team said that Shane was a “talented rider” who had a “bright future ahead of him.

“He was (also) a kind-hearted, gentle and positive young man. We were honoured to have him as a member of the team and he will be forever in our hearts.”

Cycling Ireland posted online that they were “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of Shane’s passing.

“Shane who was formerly of Fermoy CC and more recently with CAMS Majaco was well known and loved in the cycling community,” the statement read.

“He recently made his national team debut at Course de la Paix in the Czech Republic and had shown great promise as an emerging talent. Shane will be missed dearly by all in the cycling community in Ireland.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and team mates at this time of tragic loss. May he rest in peace.”

Shane is survived by his parents, Eddie and Mary, his brothers Liam and Aidan and his grandparents, Eddie and Anna and the late Jim and Peg.

Fianna Fáil councillor and former mayor of Cork Frank O’Flynn said the thoughts of the community are with the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time.

“Everyone is shocked by this appalling tragedy and our hearts go out to his family, classmates, neighbours and friends,” he said.

“His family are very highly respected in the greater Fermoy area and I know that they have very proud sporting connections. Shane had a very bright sporting future ahead of him.”

Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N72 between Lismore and Cappoquin in Co Waterford between 10.30am and 11.15am on Tuesday and who may have footage, including dash came footage, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on (058) 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Written by Olivia Kelleher and posted on TheJournal.ie