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Ireland bounce back from Dutch defeats with crucial point against Spain
Ireland 1-1 Spain
Spain win shootout 3-0
IRELAND WOMEN REBOUNDED from back-to-back defeats to secure a crucial point against Spain in their penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League match in Rotterdam.
The Green Army were beaten 7-0 and 4-0 by the Netherlands last week, but put that disappointment at the hands of the world number one behind them as they got off the mark on Wednesday.
Ireland had to rally after an early goal from Candela Mejias, with Hannah McLoughlin levelling matters shortly afterwards from a penalty corner.
Goalkeepers Ayeisha McFerran and Clara Lopez made some crucial saves to keep the scoreline 1-1 as Gareth Grundie’s side produced a much-improved performance.
But Spain took the bonus point from the shootout after Perez stepped up.
The sides meet again on Thursday at 4pm Irish time [live on Watch.Hockey] in their final match of the Netherlands stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League.
Ireland sit eighth in the table ahead of the Germany leg next week.
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