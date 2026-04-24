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Connacht make 10 changes for Lions clash

Jack Aungier comes in at tighthead prop in what will be his 100th Connacht appearance
12.21pm, 24 Apr 2026

STUART LANCASTER HAS made 10 changes to his Connacht side for this weekend’s encounter with the Lions from the side that started in the province’s win over the Stormers last week.

Captain Cian Prendergast, flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton, and backs John Devine, Harry West and Sam Gilbert all retain their places from that game.

Jack Aungier comes in at tighthead prop in what will be his 100th Connacht appearance 

In the front row, Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin join Aungier, with Niall Murray joining Joe Joyce in the second row. The final change in the pack sees Paul Boyle come in at number 8. Elsewhere, Sean Jansen has been passed fit for inclusion off the bench.

There’s a new look 9 and 10 with Colm Reilly alongside Jack Carty, while Cathal Forde’s withdrawal due to injury opens the door for Hugh Gavin to start at inside centre alongside Devine. Shane Jennings has been passed fit after missing the Lions game and comes in on the left wing.

CONNACHT TEAM:

15. Sam Gilbert (14)
14. Harry West (9)
13. John Devine (5)
12. Hugh Gavin (16)
11. Shane Jennings (33)
10. Jack Carty (233)
9. Colm Reilly (34)
1. Peter Dooley (63)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (73)
3. Jack Aungier (99)
4. Niall Murray (94)
5. Joe Joyce (53)
6. Cian Prendergast (101) (C)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (63)
8. Paul Boyle (134)

16. Matthew Victory (7)
17. Billy Bohan (11)
18. Fiachna Barrett (9)
19. Darragh Murray (56)
20. Sean Jansen (43)
21. Matthew Devine (30)
22. Sean Naughton (15)
23. Shayne Bolton (34)

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