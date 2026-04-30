Camogie Association to name U16 trophy after the late Kate Moran

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION announced today that the All-Ireland U16 A Camogie Championship trophy will be named the Kate Moran Cup.

It honours the young player who passed away in 2022 after suffering a head injury during a match while playing for her club, Athenry, in Galway.

Advertisement

A statement from the association read: “Kate was a talented and dedicated player who represented her club and county with distinction, and she achieved notable success at underage level, winning two U16A All-Ireland titles.

“The Kate Moran Cup will be presented for the first time following this Saturday’s eir All-Ireland U16A Championship Final, where Galway face Kilkenny.

“The decider will take place at Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr, as part of a double-header with the B Championship final between Kildare and Westmeath.

“The double-header will be streamed live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel.”

Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta Brian Molloy added: “The Camogie Association is proud to make this gesture, which we hope will honour Kate’s memory in a meaningful way. Kate’s love for camogie was clear to all who knew her, and her passion for the game left a lasting impression on her teammates and community.

“Throughout Athenry’s All-Ireland winning campaign this past winter, I have no doubt that Kate was with them every step of the way, smiling down, pucking every ball alongside them, and sharing in those special moments.

“Her connection to the U16 grade, where she helped Galway to two All-Ireland titles, is fittingly recognised.”