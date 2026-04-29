Walsh bags 1-5 as Cork U20s edge out Clare but sides will meet again in Munster semi-final

Cork 4-19

Clare 2-21

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

They’ll have to come back and do it all over again next Wednesday after Cork defeated Clare to claim a home Munster U20 semi-final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary were the night’s big winners, thrashing Limerick to take the direct route to the final as table-toppers on score difference (Tipp +20, Cork +14, Clare +1).

On his return to U20 action, Barry Walsh was held scoreless in the first half, but came up with the match-winning 1-5 contribution after the break. His rob also created Finn O’Brien’s 58th-minute goal before launching the insurance point from his own 45.

The Cork net had to withstand a stoppage-time barrage as Óisín Walsh saved from Fred Hegarty and Michael Collins.

The Banner had strong contributions from Thomas O’Connor (2-2) and Hegarty (0-8), who both matched Barry Walsh’s haul.

Given the strong wind blowing into the City End, the feeling was that comeback specialists Clare, who never led any of their previous three matches down the stretch but won all of them, would need to build a first-half lead.

Cork got the first two points against the elements through Johnny Murphy and James O’Brien. Ben Walsh threatened a goal, but Matthew O’Halloran tracked back to poke the sliotar loose.

After Ronan Kilroy’s first point, O’Connor looked like slicing Cork open. Michael Tadhg Brosnan came up with the well-read interception.

There were signs of goals to come. Clare’s arrived within 70 seconds of that close shave. This time, Paul Rodgers captured Collins’ long ball and fed O’Connor to tuck home for 1-1 to 0-2.

Collins and Kilroy soon had Clare four ahead. After a Zack Biggane response, O’Connor floated a gorgeous over-the-shoulder point between the posts.

Cork got their first goal in the 13th minute. Murphy’s pass was too high for Barry O’Flynn, who had his shot blocked by Eoghan Gunning. But as Clare failed to gather, O’Flynn swooped in to rattle the net; 1-5 to 1-4.

Clare responded well to cancel out that blow. A Hegarty free was followed by a Daniel Costello missile from his own half and an O’Connor goal chance. After fielding the sliotar, the bottled-up full-forward threw it up and lashed it just over like a tennis serve.

Cork hit back with their own three in a row via Ben Walsh and two James O’Brien frees. The Cloyne forward stayed on placed-ball duties despite Barry Walsh’s return and produced a solid 0-6 haul.

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Kilroy doubled his tally to four points, including one swung over with one knee on the ground. But Cork struck the last two points from Biggane and James O’Brien (free) to close the half-time deficit to one; 1-11 to 1-10.

They flipped that with the first 1-2 of the second half. Colm Garde launched over after snatching an opposition puck-out. After a Clare wide, Óisín Walsh picked out the untracked run of wing-back David O’Leary. When the sliotar was knocked loose, O’Flynn picked it up and fed Johnny Murphy to finish.

Graham Ball’s block enabled a Collins reply, but another pinpoint Óisín Walsh puck-out located Barry Walsh for his first point of the evening.

Clare flipped the script by firing the next 1-2. After points from Hegarty and a super Ryan Hayes effort, Rodgers broke Gunning’s clearance for Hegarty. He squared for O’Connor to tuck away his second goal. After a super fetch, Rodgers was denied another goal by Óisín Walsh.

Cork countered to Barry Walsh, who had just been relocated to full-forward. The change of scenery did him good as he shook off a foul and beat two more defenders to blast a precise shot inside the far post. That six-point swing made it 3-13 to 2-15.

Walsh soon went for goal from a close-range free, which flew over as Cork chased Tipp’s score difference.

But their plans were halted by Clare’s persistence, led by Hegarty, who tagged on three from play in the second half.

Finn O’Brien hit the net and James O’Brien was denied by Mark Sheedy, but the stoppage-time drama was all at the other end.

Limerick 2-8 Tipperary 4-20

Goals from Jamie Ormond, Cormac Fitzpatrick and a brace from David Costigan powered Tipperary to a huge win over the already-eliminated Limerick this evening.

The final against Cork or Clare will take place on Wednesday, 13 May.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 1-5 (0-1f), Johnny Murphy 1-2, James O’Brien 0-6 (5f), Barry O’Flynn 1-0, Finn O’Brien 1-0 each, Zack Biggane 0-2, Darragh Heavin 0-1, Colm Garde 0-1, Ben Walsh 0-1, Conor Noonan 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Thomas O’Connor 2-2, Fred Hegarty 0-8 (5f), Michael Collins 0-4, Ronan Kilroy 0-4, Ryan Hayes 0-1, Daniel Costello 0-1, Paul Rodgers 0-1.

CORK

1. Óisín Walsh (Youghal)

2. Denis Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), 3. Matthew Barrett (Carrigtwohill), 4. Darragh Heavin (Russell Rovers)

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5. Michael T Brosnan (Glen Rovers), 6. Colm Garde (Lisgoold), 7. David O’Leary (Ballincollig)

8. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 9. Conor Noonan (Kanturk)

10. Zack Biggane (Charleville), 14. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 15. James O’Brien (Cloyne)

11. Johnny Murphy (Dromina), 12. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields, captain), 13. Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own)

Subs

19. Jack Counihan (Watergrasshill) for Noonan (51-54, temp)

20. John Murphy (Mallow) for Biggane (55)

19. Counihan for O’Leary (57)

23. Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for F O’Brien (58)

21. Jack O’Brien (Douglas) for Brosnan (59)

CLARE

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

4. Joe Casey (Kilmaley), 3. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis), 2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford, captain)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 7. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), 6. Ryan Hayes (Tulla)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

12. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 10. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 11. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

13. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills), 14. Thomas O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 15. Paul Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs

18. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Boyce (39)

24. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Moylan (47)

19. Ronan Keane (Killanena) for Ball (49)

20. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis) for Rodgers (54)

22. Seán Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Costello (60)

Referee: Kieran Guina (Limerick)