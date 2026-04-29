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John McGuinness celebrates scoring a goal with Ruairí Kilcline. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Incredible

Five-goal Roscommon secure Connacht U20 title after massive rally and extra-time epic

The Rossies were eight points down in the first half of normal time but battled their way back into the game.
9.05pm, 29 Apr 2026

Roscommon 5-16

Mayo 2-22

Kevin Egan reports from Tuam Stadium

ROSCOMMON HAVE BEEN crowned Connacht U20 Football champions after edging out Mayo in an extra-time thriller.

The Rossies were eight points down in the first half of normal time but gradually battled their way back into the game, and eventually pushed on for victory in extra-time with Ruairí Kilcline delivering their fifth goal of the game to spark the celebrations.

More to follow…

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