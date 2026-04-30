Marathon brothers run Ireland in race to find dementia cure

JORDAN ADAMS, WHO ran the London marathon with a 25-kilogram fridge on his back last weekend, is now running around Ireland in a race to find a cure for a form of dementia both he and his brother are near certain to contract.

“This mission is ongoing, as is our family’s devastation with dementia, one step at a time,” Adams told a crowd who gathered to see him off on Wednesday in County Donegal, their latest stop.

The 30-year-old is running consecutive daily marathons for 32 days in each of Ireland’s 32 counties with the finish in Dublin on May 28. Without the fridge, though.

Assisted by his younger brother Cian, 25, who will mostly cycle the routes, the pair started in County Antrim in Northern Ireland on Monday, just a day after completing the 26.2-mile-long (42 kilometres) course in London.

Nicknamed the FTD brothers, their mother Geraldine was diagnosed in 2010 aged 47 with a rare form of familial Frontal Temporal Dementia.

Overnight, Cian, then aged just 9, Jordan as a 15-year-old, their older sister and father became primary carers of their mum who died at 52 in 2016.

Two years later, Jordan learned he carries the MAT-T gene mutation which gives him a 99.9 percent chance of developing the same early-onset dementia.

Soon after Cian tested positively for the same gene.

With terminal symptoms expected to aggressively emerge in their 40s, the brothers face a stark race against time.

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“What makes this disease even more cruel is that we’ve lost twelve Irish relatives, including my mum and Nan,” Jordan, from the English Midlands, told AFP.

“We wanted to come to Ireland where all the devastation started, to honour our Irish relatives,” he said.

- ‘A hard disease’ -

Running with a fridge on board in London was “surreal”, said Jordan, who did the stunt to bring attention to the disease.

But with Cian alongside to douse him with water, they reached the finish line together.

“We both share the same diagnosis and the same future, so I know our mum was shining down with a lot of pride,” Jordan told AFP.

The brothers are not new to extreme challenges.

They ran around the United Kingdom two years ago, while Jordan has a seven-in-seven-days marathon challenge under his belt.

Undaunted by the Irish 32-in-32 test, Cian said it “comes in handy that he works as a physiotherapist.

“We’ve put together a good plan over the last six months, strength and conditioning, plyometrics, running training to get Jordan in the best nick possible for this challenge,” Cian told AFP.

“Touch wood, at the moment his legs feel good for it,” he said.

The brothers have set themselves the goal of raising one million pounds in their mother’s honour, and for research into an Alzheimer’s cure that could save them.

After London, they are almost halfway there.

Carol Molloy, who helps run the local branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), told AFP that around 64,000 people are living with dementia in the EU member.

An estimated one in 10 of those have a young-onset diagnosis, with that number expected to grow to around 150,000 by 2050, according to Molloy.

Some 50 percent of the proceeds of the brothers’ marathon challenge will go to the ASI.

“What Jordan and Cian are doing is amazing, we are so grateful,” said Molloy.

Dozens of local people joined the pair on their run, at least part of the way.

One participant Sean McFadden, a runner from Letterkenny who recently lost his father to dementia, said he would complete the full marathon route alongside the brothers in solidarity.

“We have to hold our hearts out to the two lads and hope everything goes well,” said the 50-year-old.

“It’s a hard disease. For me today to be able to join in with the boys, it’s quite special,” he told AFP before setting off.