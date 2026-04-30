Salvator Mundi wins for Mullins in Punchestown as race favourite Kopek Des Bordes falls

HARRY COBDEN WARMED up for his new job as JP McManus’ retained jockey by taking advantage of the late fall from Kopek Des Bordes aboard Salvator Mundi in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival.

The 27-year-old is due to begin his new role in the green and gold on Friday, but like when scoring aboard Kitzbuhel at the Cheltenham Festival, he was sporting the yellow and black of Joe and Marie Donnelly aboard the 13-2 chance, who was last seen finishing second in Grade One company at Aintree.

It was the Paul Townend-ridden Arkle runner-up Kopek Des Bordes who was sent off the 4-11 favourite to finish the season on a high and he looked to have the race at his mercy having travelled powerfully into the lead when falling two from out.

Favourite Kopek Des Borde crashed out at the second last, leaving the way open for the other Willie Mullins-trained horse Salvator Mundi to take the spoils in the Barberstown Novice Chase

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However, to Salvator Mundi’s credit he was always keeping hold of his stablemate’s coat tails and after being left with a narrow advantage following Kopek Des Bordes’ fall, he was able to gallop out to a 12-length win over Irish Panther and provide Mullins with an 11th straight win in the two-mile contest.

“He’s a good horse in his own right,” said Mullins of the winner.

“He was right on the premises; it wasn’t as if he was 20 lengths behind and picked up the pieces. He was going to be involved in the finish.

“If Kopek had made a mistake there and got away with it yer man was right on his tail.

“He’s always been a good horse, but things just haven’t gone right for him. It’s nice to get a big race like that with him. He won in Aintree last year and he’s no back-number.

“He probably needs nice ground, he’s probably more of a spring horse than a real winter horse.

“I’m delighted for Marie and Joe Donnelly. They’ve had a disappointing season, but now they have Kitzbuhel and this fella winning.”

On Kopek Des Bordes he added: “He probably just lost his concentration going to the fence, without horses around him to keep him focused.

“He appeared to take off but never put out his landing gear and landed on his knees. I think both horse and rider were very lucky. They seem to be all right, fingers crossed they are.”