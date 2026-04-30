Virgin Media's Champions League coverage to end in 2027 as Sky Sports returns

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION has announced that it will no longer hold the broadcasting rights for the Champions League after the conclusion of the current cycle in May 2027.

“Following that date, Virgin Media Television will no longer hold the Irish free‑to‑air broadcast rights to the competition,” a statement from the station reads.

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“Over many years, we have been proud to bring the Champions League to Irish audiences with world class coverage and a strong free‑to‑air offering that put viewers first.

“However, the market for premium international sports rights has accelerated at a pace that is no longer sustainable for an entirely advertiser funded Irish free‑to‑air commercial broadcaster operating responsibly and independently.

“Our focus remains on investing where we can make the greatest impact for Irish audiences, including trusted news and current affairs, major sporting events, Irish talent and original programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience.”

Sky Sports will be making a return to Champions League coverage in 2027, while RTÉ and Premier Sports have retained their TV rights for the competition.

RTÉ has secured a rights deal from 2027-2031, which will include “first pick live free-to-air matches on Wednesday nights plus the UEFA Champions League Final.”

Premier Sports will continue to have first choice for Tuesday night Champions League fixtures until 2031 as part of the new deal.

Sky Sports will show all remaining Champions League matches and will have Europa League and Conference League rights.