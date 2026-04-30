Kerry hold off Cork fightback to land Munster U20 football title

Kerry 3-14

Cork 0-20

KERRY SURVIVED A second-half fightback from Cork to run out victors in tonight’s Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football final in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

The Kingdom seemed set to sweep to success when they got in for their third goal of the game in the 42nd minute, Paddy Lane palming home to raise his second green flag of the night.

But Cork chipped away at the 3-11 to 0-12 deficit they faced. Their goalkeeper Billy Curtin came upfiled to contribute 0-5 with a brilliant display of placed ball striking. Sean Coakley’s score in the 55th minute cut the gap to one, 3-11 to 0-19, yet Cork could not draw level.

There was still one in it, 3-12 to 0-20, entering injury-time as substittutes Ronan Carroll and Timmy Cullinane swapped points, but Kerry sealed success with a late brace of points by captain Lane.

Tomás Ó Sé’s side now advance to face Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday 9 May.

Cork's Sean Coakley and Kerry's Michael Lynch. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Kerry: Paddy Lane 2-5 (0-2 frees), Gearoid White 1-1, Tomas Kennedy 0-3, Máirtín McKivergan 0-2 (0-1 ’45), Killian Dennehy 0-2, Ronan Carroll 0-1.

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Scorers for Cork: Billy Curtin 0-5 (2 2pt frees, 0-1 ’45), Sean Coakley 0-5 (1 2pt play, 0-1 free), Rickey Barrett 0-4, Danny Miskella 0-3 (1 2pt free), Gary Holland 0-1, Mark O’Brien 0-1, Timmy Cullinane 0-1.

Kerry

1. Kacper Robak (Dr Crokes)

2. Michael Lynch (Milltown-Castlemaine), 3. Gearóid Evans (Keel), 17. Dara Stack (Kilcummin)

5. Eoin O’Flaherty (Ardfert), 6. Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 7. Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets)

8. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks), 9. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

10. Jack O’Sullivan (Kenmare Shamrocks), 11. Máirtín McKivergan (Ballymacelligott), 18. Killian Dennehy (Cordal)

13. Gearóid White (John Mitchels), 14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 15. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks – captain)

Subs

21. Adam Byrne (Dr Crokes) for Walsh

12. Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for McKivergan

20. Jack Joy (Ballymacelligott) for O’Sullivan

4. Isaac Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds) for Lynch

Cork

1. Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers)

2. Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), 3. Peter Rose (Ballincollig), 4. Harry Wixted (Bishopstown)

5. Aaron Keane (Kinsale), 6. Cathal McCarthy (St Column’s), 7. Odhran Foley (Bishopstown)

8. Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg – captain), 9. Mark O’Brien (Ballinora)

10. Ben O’Connell (Ballincollig), 11. Danny Miskella (Ballincollig), 12. Gary Holland (Bishopstown)

13. Sean Coakley (Douglas), 14. Ricky Barrett (St Finbarr’s), 15. Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers)

Subs

19. Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry) for O’Neill

24. Timmy Cullinane (Carbery Rangers) for Holland

20. Luke Shorten (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) for O’Connell



Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

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