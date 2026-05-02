LIVE: Leinster v Toulon, Champions Cup semi-final

6 mins ago
16′ – LEIN 7-3 RCT: Jaminet slots a pen from around the Leinster 10′, left of centre, to put Toulon on the board.
Apologies, but I didn’t actually see what led to the penalty! Let’s call it ‘an infringement at the...
13 mins ago
13′ – TRY FOR LEINSTER! JACK CONAN!
Converted by Harry Byrne!
28 mins ago
1′ — LEIN 0-0 RCT: Tomás Albornoz gets us underway at the Aviva!
16′ – LEIN 7-3 RCT: Jaminet slots a pen from around the Leinster 10′, left of centre, to put Toulon on the board.
Apologies, but I didn’t actually see what led to the penalty! Let’s call it ‘an infringement at the breakdown’ — but Toulon have three points, of that much I’m certain.
11 mins ago
3:18PM
15′ – LEIN 7-0 RCT: Robbie Henshaw took a big blow to the head in an attempted tackle and he’s down receiving treatment. It was a heavy collision and Henshaw won’t be able to continue here — Luke Pearce even stopped the game due to the severity of it.
Jamie Osborne awaits on the touchline. Henshaw will officially go off for a HIA, I think, but that’s his day done for certain. Poor fella.
12 mins ago
3:16PM
13′ – LEIN 7-0 RCT: Harry Byrne found the gap, Gibson-Park picked the pass, and Conan scored on the big stage as he so often does!
1′ — LEIN 0-0 RCT: Tomás Albornoz gets us underway at the Aviva!
52 mins ago
2:37PM
How are you feeling, Leinster fans?
Confident that your boys will reach another final?
Poll Results:
Yes (39)
No, not really (37)
54 mins ago
2:35PM
A reminder of your teams...
LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier; Caelan Doris (captain).
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.
TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Drean, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Setariki Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (captain); Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili.
Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium.
Gavan Casey here, and if you can’t make it to Landsdowne Road or you don’t have access to the game on Premier Sports 1, I’ll bring you the relevant updates as Leinster seek to return to European rugby’s showpiece.
Hope everyone is having a great Saturday so far.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Lovely eye contact here between Toulon skipper Dave Ribbans and Leinster counterpart Caelan Doris.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Leinster v Toulon, Champions Cup semi-final
16′ – LEIN 7-3 RCT: Jaminet slots a pen from around the Leinster 10′, left of centre, to put Toulon on the board.
Apologies, but I didn’t actually see what led to the penalty! Let’s call it ‘an infringement at the breakdown’ — but Toulon have three points, of that much I’m certain.
15′ – LEIN 7-0 RCT: Robbie Henshaw took a big blow to the head in an attempted tackle and he’s down receiving treatment. It was a heavy collision and Henshaw won’t be able to continue here — Luke Pearce even stopped the game due to the severity of it.
Jamie Osborne awaits on the touchline. Henshaw will officially go off for a HIA, I think, but that’s his day done for certain. Poor fella.
13′ – LEIN 7-0 RCT: Harry Byrne found the gap, Gibson-Park picked the pass, and Conan scored on the big stage as he so often does!
13′ – TRY FOR LEINSTER! JACK CONAN!
Converted by Harry Byrne!
10′ – LEIN 0-0 RCT: No discernible pattern to the game yet — it’s loose and frantic and scrappy.
8′ – LEIN 0-0 RCT: Melvyn Jaminet misses a long-range effort of Toulon’s own. Both kickers off the mark early.
4′ — LEIN 0-0 RCT: Oofft. Harry Byrne — 89% from the tee in this competition — pushes his central, 40m kick wide right.
That’s an early opportunity missed by the in-form out-half.
3′ – LEIN 0-0 RCT: Leinster win a scrum penalty on the Toulon 10′!
Thomas Clarkson on Jean-Baptiste Gros. What a start for the Ireland tighthead!
Leinster opt for three points from a central position.
1′ — LEIN 0-0 RCT: Tomás Albornoz gets us underway at the Aviva!
Confident that your boys will reach another final?
Poll Results:
LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier; Caelan Doris (captain).
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.
TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Drean, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Setariki Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (captain); Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili.
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Daniel Brennan, Beka Gigashvili, Matthias Halagahu, Zach Mercer, Baptiste Serin, Esteban Abadie, Mathis Ferte.
Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU]
Murray Kinsella’s match preview
Yours truly on Toulon’s return to European rugby’s top table
Murray again on Harry Byrne’s first Champions Cup semi-final.
Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium.
Gavan Casey here, and if you can’t make it to Landsdowne Road or you don’t have access to the game on Premier Sports 1, I’ll bring you the relevant updates as Leinster seek to return to European rugby’s showpiece.
Hope everyone is having a great Saturday so far.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Lovely eye contact here between Toulon skipper Dave Ribbans and Leinster counterpart Caelan Doris.
Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
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