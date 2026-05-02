LIVE: Leinster v Toulon, Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster 7-3 Toulon

16′ – LEIN 7-3 RCT: Jaminet slots a pen from around the Leinster 10′, left of centre, to put Toulon on the board.

Apologies, but I didn’t actually see what led to the penalty! Let’s call it ‘an infringement at the breakdown’ — but Toulon have three points, of that much I’m certain.