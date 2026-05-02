Barcelona on brink of La Liga title as Bayern Munich and PSG play out draws

La Liga:

Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona

Valencia 0-2 Atletico Madrid

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI AND Ferran Torres took Barcelona to the brink of the La Liga title with late goals to earn them a 2-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

The Catalan giants moved 14 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and will be crowned champions if their rivals drop points at Espanyol on Sunday.

Lewandowski headed home after 81 minutes to break the deadlock, with Torres slotting in a second with four minutes to go.

Osasuna pulled one back through Raul Garcia late on but Barca secured the three points to close in on a second consecutive league title and a 29th in the club’s history.

If Real Madrid do defeat Espanyol, then Barcelona’s next opportunity to clinch the title will be in the Clasico against their arch-rivals on 10 May.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone rotated his whole team with the Champions League in mind as Atletico Madrid defeated Valencia 2-0 at Mestalla.

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Villarreal are five points clear of fourth-place Atletico, who won at Valencia despite Simeone rotating all 11 players from the Champions League semi-final first leg 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

This was match number 1000 for Simeone in his coaching career, but he was thinking more about 1001, in London on Tuesday against Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders.

Youngsters Iker Luque and Miguel Cubo struck second half goals for Atletico, with defeated Valencia, 13th, only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Atletico took the lead after 74 minutes when Obed Vargas shuffled the ball out to Luque on the edge of the area and he produced a lethal low finish in at the near post.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 83rd minute when substitute Antoine Griezmann teed up Cubo to thump home.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but a VAR review showed MLS-bound striker Griezmann had timed his run in behind to perfection.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 3-3 Heidenheim

A heavily-rotated Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw at home by last-placed Heidenheim on Saturday, days out from their return Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern were down 2-0 in the first half to goals from Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci, but a Leon Goretzka brace drew them level with half an hour remaining.

Zivzivadze scored again to put Heidenheim back in front before substitute Michael Olise scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time to snatch a point for the hosts.

Goalscorer Goretzka admitted Bayern’s thoughts were already on Wednesday’s clash with defending champions PSG, telling DAZN: “You can see how fired up everyone is. We’re looking forward to the game and we want to reach the final.”

Ligue 1: PSG 2-2 Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich by fielding a second-string line-up and throwing away the lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ibrahim Mbaye’s fortuitous early goal to put PSG ahead at the Parc des Princes was cancelled out by Pablo Pagis for mid-table Lorient, but Warren Zaire-Emery gave the hosts the lead for the second time, moments after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, a mistake by teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue allowed Aiyegun Tosin to run through and score a second for Lorient, and PSG could not find a winner — even being awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a non-existent handball which was overturned by VAR.

The result means the Ligue 1 title race remains alive, with PSG seven points clear of Lens who have four games remaining including at Nice later Saturday.

Lens also still have to host PSG, and Luis Enrique’s side are focused principally on the defence of their European title as they face Bayern away on Wednesday after winning 5-4 at home in the first leg.

– © AFP 2026